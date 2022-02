CINCINNATI — Preliminary television ratings are out for the Super Bowl, and according to NFL, Cincinnati was home to the game’s highest rating among 44 top markets. According to the NFL, Cincinnati had a 46.1/84 rating, compared to a 36.7/77 for Los Angeles, which hosted the Super Bowl and whose hometown Rams defeated the Bengals. The smaller number indicates the percentage of TV-equipped households watching the game while the larger number shows the percentage of active TV sets tuned into the Super Bowl.

