Freddie Freeman plays professional baseball as a first baseman in the MLB. He spent his whole career with the Atlanta Braves since his rookie year in 2010 but is currently a free agent. He has achieved a lot in his 11 years in the league. His accolades include a Golden Glove Award, three-time Silver Slugger Award, 2x All-MLB Second Team, one-time All-MLB First Team, 2021 Babe Ruth Award, five-time MLB All-Star, 2020 National League MVP, and 2021 World Series champion. He is definitely one of the better players in the free agency pool right now, and it is only a matter of time before a team picks up the veteran. In this article, however, we will be talking about his partner — Freddie Freeman’s wife, Chelsea Freeman.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO