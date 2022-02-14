ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

By ERIC TUCKER
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- A Navy nuclear engineer pleaded guilty Monday to passing information about American nuclear-powered warships to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent. Jonathan Toebbe, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, to a...

CBS News

Ex-Navy captain pleads guilty in massive bribery case

A former U.S. Navy captain pleaded guilty to bribery Wednesday for accepting nearly $68,000 in dinners, hotels, parties and prostitutes from a Malaysian defense contractor, prosecutors said. Donald Hornbeck, who entered the plea in San Diego federal court, acknowledged that while directing operations of combat ships in the 7th Fleet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Navy Times

How a former Navy CO became a heavily armed meth dealer

A former Navy commanding officer of several minesweepers was sentenced to 19 years in prison Thursday after he was convicted for dealing meth and firearms offenses, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday. Lance Esswein, 58, left the Navy as a commander in 2006 and once commanded the minesweepers Ardent and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing federal guard

A former U.S. Air Force staff sergeant and alleged member of the “boogaloo” extremist movement pleaded guilty Friday in the fatal shooting of a federal security officer in the San Francisco Bay Area amid large 2020 protests against police brutality. Steven Carrillo, 33, originally pleaded not guilty in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Congressmen write Navy, Marine heads requesting action in ongoing MARSOC 3 cases

Three members of Congress have written top-tier military leaders over ongoing cases involving three service members from Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC). On Jan. 26, Representatives Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) and Daniel Webster (R-FL) penned a letter to the Secretary of the Navy and Commandant of the Marine Corps addressing allegations that a Marine colonel’s comments may have jeopardized the fairness of the service members’ trials.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Navy Times

Navy relieves XO of future attack submarine Hyman G Rickover

The executive officer of the future Virginia-class attack submarine Hyman G. Rickover was relieved Friday, according to the Navy. Lt. Cmdr. Jacob Montoya was relieved “due to a loss of confidence” in his ability to carry out his responsibilities, according to Lt. Seth Koenig, a spokesman for Submarine Readiness Squadron 32.
GROTON, CT
#Navy#Submarines#Classified Information#Fbi#Defense Department#American#The Justice Department
Navy Times

Navy nuclear engineer accused of espionage has scheduled plea hearing

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A plea hearing has been scheduled for a Navy nuclear engineer accused of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country. Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe, of Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested last October in West Virginia, and had pleaded not guilty to espionage-related charges that carry life in prison.
MARTINSBURG, WV
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Maryland navy engineer accused of espionage back in court

A man from Annapolis accused of trying to sell secrets U.S. submarines to a foreign country will be back in court Monday. Jonathan Toebbe was an engineer with the U.S. navy. He and his wife, Diana, were arrested in West Virginia in October 2021. Investigators say on four occasions, the couple passed along memory card filled with classified information to people who they believed were representatives of the foreign nation. The representatives turned out to be undercover FBI agents. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe have pleaded not guily to charges of conspiracy to communicate restricted data, and communication of restricted data. If they're found guilty, the couple could face life in prison. There is no word on a date for Diana Toebbe's next court hearing. Federal prosecutors have not said what nation the Toebbe's thought they were dealing with.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
MilitaryTimes

Lateral entry Marines will still go to officer candidate school

With the publication of Talent Management 2030, the Marine Corps said it was open to the possibility of having civilians with specialized skills enter the Corps at an elevated rank. Initially the Corps seemed open to the idea that those highly skilled Marines could enter the Corps without going through...
MILITARY
Army Times

Meet the Samoan unit that fought barefoot during WWII

During World War II, Pago Pago, on Tutuila, was a lightly-manned base in the Samoa Islands vital to preserving communications between the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. Though the U.S. Navy was tasked with holding it, the 7th Marines were ordered to fortify the garrison. But they didn’t do it alone.
MILITARY
USNI News

4 East Coast Destroyers Deploy to Europe Joining U.S. Naval Buildup

This post has been updated to correct the homeports for USS Mitscher (DDG-57) and USS The Sullivans (DDG-68). The Navy sortied four East Coast guided-missile destroyers as the U.S. and NATO have massed naval forces in the region, USNI News has learned. Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Donald Cook (DDG-75) USS...
MILITARY
