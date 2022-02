Ashley Graham has revealed the names of her twin boys, whom she welcomed in early January with husband Justin Ervin. The Sports Illustrated model shared a first look at the newborns to her Instagram.“Malachi & Roman,” Graham captioned her Instagram photo of one of the twins breastfeeding, while the other sleeps on her chest. “My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it.”Graham, 34, also shares a two-year-old son named Isaac with her husband. She added, “Still can’t believe I have three children....

