Florida CRE lending drives record ServisFirst loan growth

South Florida is leading the country’s economic recovery, which is entering into the next expansionary period. The stars aligned in 2021 for the region’s industrial market thanks to several economic drivers fueling growth. Fundamentals rose across the board, with rising consumer spending and a rebound in tourism pushing demand for industrial space to record levels. In a sector with an already high barrier to entry, that demand helped pricing skyrocket and vacancy plummet even amid record new construction.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO