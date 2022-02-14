ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The NFL called Dwayne Johnson 'the guy from Fortnite' in YouTube video

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

If you're using the NFL's YouTube page to catch up on missed Super Bowl highlights then you may have noticed a surprise guest opened the game. That's right it's none other than "guy from Fortnite".

At the top of the Super Bowl, "guy from Fortnite" otherwise known as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson , actor and former professional wrestler, gave an epic introduction to the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

But for whatever reason when posting the highlights, the NFL decided to refer to him as "guy from Fortnite" on their YouTube video .

Honestly, the nickname suits him.

Johnson portrays "The Foundation" a character in the popular video game, Fortnite. Excitement around Johnson's character buzzed earlier this month when Epic Games announced players could unlock his "skin" and play as Johnson.

While he may be more well known as "The Rock" we think people could get behind "guy from Fortnite too." People seemed to get a kick out of the NFL's joke too.

So exciting that "guy from Fortnite" had room in his schedule to open up the Super Bowl, hope to see him again next year.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.


USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dwayne Johnson walks back Joe Rogan support, 'educated to his complete narrative' after N-word video

It can’t be a good thing for Joe Rogan that he’s lost the public support of one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. In the wake of a viral video that shows Rogan repeatedly using the N-word on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Dwayne Johnson said Friday that he’s experienced “a learning moment.” Johnson initially came to Rogan’s defense in the wake of the Spotify controversy stemming from high-profile musical artists boycotting the streaming service, which has exclusive rights to Rogan’s podcast. The artists, beginning with Neil Young, have taken their stance claiming Rogan’s podcast spreads misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
Middletown Press

Dwayne Johnson Calls Joe Rogan’s Apology ‘Great Stuff’: I ‘Look Forward’ to Being on the Podcast

Dwayne Johnson commended Joe Rogan on Instagram (via Newsweek) after the controversial podcast host issued a statement on his spread of COVID misinformation. Johnson even told Rogan that he “looks forward” to coming on the podcast one day and “breaking out the tequila with you.” The controversy over Rogan’s podcast resulted in artists such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell removing their music from Spotify, citing Rogan’s damaging spread of COVID misinformation. In the wake of these artists pulling their music, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek announced a plan last week to add warning labels to content that skirts the line between “what is acceptable and what is not.” Ek vowed that Spotify would put warnings on podcast episodes that include conversations about COVID-19, but he did not mention Rogan by name.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Get Dwayne Johnson’s Under-$200 White Sneakers from the Super Bowl

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. Hours before the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson scored a stylish touchdown when he introduced the two teams Sunday at the Super Bowl LVI.More from The Hollywood ReporterCrocs' 'Clueless' Collaboration Is Bringing Back '90s NostalgiaRebel Wilson, Ellen DeGeneres, LeBron James Among the Stars at Super Bowl LVIStep Up Your Style Game with Luxe Sports Gear...
NFL
1051thebounce.com

Dwayne Johnson Responds To Joe Rogan’s Covid Apology Video, Divides Fans

Dwayne Johnson has divided his fans by publicly supporting Joe Rogan’s comments about the ongoing controversy surrounding his Spotify podcast. The actor, 49, replied to the podcaster’s Instagram video in which he addressed the music streamer’s policy changes that have been introduced following criticism from Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Per The Independent, musicians Young and Mitchell asked Spotify to remove their music from the service in opposition to the streaming giant’s affiliation with Rogan, 54, who has been accused of spreading Covid disinformation on his podcasts. Spotify has now said it will add Covid-19 content advisory labels in response to the backlash caused by the controversy.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
TVOvermind

Gears of War Might Be The Video Game Movie Dwayne Johnson is Doing

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is finally doing a video game movie. How many people think it’s for Gears of War? It’s a dozen possibilities, given the popular video game characters he’d be suited for. However, according to Dwayne Johnson himself, the video game he’s adapting is one of the biggest and baddest games ever. On top of that, it is one that hasn’t been made into a movie yet. That means no second attempts at previously failed video game adaptations. Assassin’s Creed come to mind? Anyway, Dwayne Johnson seems to be very excited for this upcoming video game movie, but we shouldn’t be surprised that he’s doing this. He has to be the busiest star in Hollywood today and honestly, I’m amazed it has taken him this long to be in a video game movie. It looks like that time is now, but what video game is he adapting? It is time to speculate. Fans are quickly assuming that he’ll be playing Marcus Fenix, the main protagonist from the Gears of War series. But hold on, wouldn’t Dave Bautista be a better choice? Probably, but it’s too hard to deny Dwayne Johnson this kind of role. Marcus Fenix is one of the manliest of manly video game heroes and he needs one of the biggest Hollywood stars to play him. If it can’t be Dave Bautista, then it has to be The Rock.
VIDEO GAMES
fox40jackson.com

Joe Rogan shown support from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on video addressing Spotify controversy

Dwayne Johnson showed his support for Joe Rogan after the podcast host responded to the handful of artists protesting his presence on the Spotify platform. On Monday, Rogan released a nearly ten-minute video response to critics calling for the platform to remove “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, arguing that he often spreads misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic on the show.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan

It didn’t take long for Dwayne Johnson to pull back his glowing comments of popular podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan. Dwayne Johnson — the man also known as “The Rock” — usually finds himself in the headlines of the media for good reason. However, he was recently caught up in some online drama involving that of Joe Rogan. If you haven’t heard, Rogan’s insanely popular podcast, Joe Rogan Experience, has been criticized by some for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. Not only that, but the popular music and podcast streaming platform, Spotify, has removed more than 100 episodes of Joe Rogan Experience.
CELEBRITIES
#American Football
digitalspy.com

Dwayne Johnson becomes The Rock again to open ﻿﻿Super Bowl 2022

At Super Bowl 2022 on Sunday night (February 13), Dwayne Johnson delivered an opening speech that was more suited to WWE than the NFL. The wrestler-turned-Hollywood megastar delighted fans by doing a WWE-style promo ahead of the game, where he was more The Rock than Dwayne Johnson. Johnson started off...
NFL
iheart.com

Twitter Reacts To Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Super Bowl LVI Intro

Numerous A-list celebrities attended Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, but the reigning king of the box office stole the show before kickoff. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson provided a pregame on-field promo synonymous with his legendary professional wrestling career at SoFi Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13). Johnson was...
NFL
Upworthy

Dwayne Johnson channels 'The Rock' for Super Bowl and people are calling it the best intro ever

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a surprise cameo as an emcee at the Super Bowl and hit it out of the park with an electrifying intro. The actor took the mic in what felt like an impromptu move and roused up the crowd with a WWE-style intro ahead of the game between Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday night, reported HuffPost. Dwayne Johnson is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood and surprised the fans with his role as an emcee. The actor drew from his time as a wrestler to deliver a hyped-up intro to the game. He started off by staring at the camera with his signature eyebrow raise from his days as 'The Rock' and the crowd went wild immediately.
INGLEWOOD, CA
