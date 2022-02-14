ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNCF and Edward Waters University hosting Inaugural Jacksonville Mayor’s Masked Ball

Through events like this, UNCF and its member institutions like Edward Waters University empowers more students of color get to and through college.

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and Edward Waters University (EWU) will host the inaugural Jacksonville Mayor’s Masked Ball, a premier fundraising event, on Friday, March 18 at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. More than 500 corporate partners, educators, religious leaders and community influencers are expected to attend. Co-hosting the event are the honorable Mayor Lenny Curry and EWU President Dr. A Zachary Faison, Jr., who collaborated to create the inaugural fundraising event in support of UNCF and Jacksonville’s very own historically black college or university (HBCU), Edward Waters University.

For 77 years, UNCF has strived to change the HBCU narrative across the nation by equipping more students with the resources necessary to transition into college, graduate and ultimately expand and diversify America’s highly educated workforce.

“As America builds back better, HBCUs have never been more important to the nation’s economic growth. HBCUs are major engines of Black social and economic mobility and the prosperity of state and local communities. Yet, they remain systemically underfunded,” said Dr. Michael Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “Your support is needed more than ever as UNCF fights for increases in federal support for Pell Grants and other student aid and state support for our 37 member institutions and HBCUs overall. I encourage you to invest in UNCF so together we can invest in and build future generations of Black college students who will lead this nation and contribute to our economy. Events like the Jacksonville Mayor’s Masked Ball help us do just that.”

Event sponsors include Sissine’s Office Supplies & the Leb Family Foundation, CSX Transportation, Florida Blue, FIS, Vystar Credit Union, Baptist Health Systems, IHeart Radio, Follett, Ellucian and many others.

UNCF hopes to raise $500,000 via the Jacksonville Mayor’s Masked Ball. Last year $72 million was raised nationally towards scholarships and programs for UNCF-member HBCUs and other colleges and universities, including EWU.

