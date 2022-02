When students were barred last month from entering their classrooms in Udupi district, in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, and told not to wear the hijab, a headscarf used by Muslim women, they began camping outside the all-girls high school. The story cascaded across the internet, drawing news crews to the front of the government-run school. Battle lines were swiftly drawn. The students began protesting outside the school gate and sat huddled in a group, reading their lessons. The school staff, which said the students were defying uniform rules, remained unmoved. A month later, more schools have begun implementing a similar ban on hijabs, forcing the state's top court to step in.

