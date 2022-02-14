Last Call To Invest In Vint's Rhone Valley Wine Collection

The author, Chuck Blethen, has traveled over 5 million miles in pursuit of his business. Along the way he indulged his hobby of trying all sorts of wine, beer, and spirits in every country he visited. He also discovered many country wines made from common plants growing in gardens, yards, and farms. Country wines are generally known as non-grape wines. He made it a point to collect the recipes of country wines he thought were worth making (and drinking) and spent the past 2 years organizing them in his book. Plus he has offered up his 40 years of experience of country winemaking know-how and included it in his book so absolute amateurs can make a respectable country wine out of whatever they find growing nearby.Our ancestors came to this country hundreds of years ago and brought with them country winemaking knowhow. They made wines out of flowers, berries, wild fruits, honey, leaves, vegetables, roots, bark, herbs, tree sap, seeds, native grapes and even mushrooms. The old world vinifera winemaking techniques for grape wines didn’t work well on the native grapes they found here in the colonies. But their old favorite standby country wine recipes made rather nice wines to drink on any occasion.

