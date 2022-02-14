ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Call To Invest In Vint's Rhone Valley Wine Collection

By Kevin Vandenboss
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Alternative investment platform, Vint recently launched an offering for shares of its Rhone Valley Collection, featuring the top wines from the Northern and Southern Rhone Valley in France. The collection includes 360 bottles valued at over $150,000. The Rhône 100 index from Liv-ex is at its highest level ever,...

Benzinga

Wine Country Calling… Vamos!

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. As some people seek a quieter life and embrace remote working that’s resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, there is growing interest in living in wine areas around the world.
LIFESTYLE
vinepair.com

Ca Furlan Prosecco Rosé Brut ‘Cuvee Mariana’ NV

Popping Bottles, Sipping Without Food, Wine And Cheese Night. Ca Furlan Prosecco Rosé Brut ‘Cuvee Mariana’ NV Review. This is a wild pink Prosecco. It smells like all the red berries and the aroma of walking into a cheese shop. It’s earthy and heady, and there's a nice mineral note running through the palate to balance everything out. This is a refreshing wine and, with the mineral and fruit, would do well paired with pizza or even a wine and cheese party.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Bottega Liquid Metals Venetian Gold Prosecco DOC NV

Bottega Liquid Metals Venetian Gold Prosecco DOC NV Review. When you see a gleaming gold-covered bottle of bubbly you would hope that the liquid inside matches that baller vibe. And here it absolutely does. Worthy of its golden sheen, this Prosecco is mineral-driven with a creamy vibe. You may be reminded of fennel and some citrus. It’s a baller look and feel with a baller taste. If you're Mimosa-ing (it’s also great on its own) this is the wine where you drop some OJ into the bubbles not the other way around.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Wine Closures—An Open Discussion

There are a plethora of closure options for producers—all of which have different strengths and weaknesses in terms of the ability to preserve wine for long or short periods, consumer perception, and environmental impact. We spoke to vintners to find out which closures they favor, and why. — By...
DRINKS
The Drum

Athletic Brewing Company races ahead in zero-alcohol craft beer category

As part of The Drum’s latest Deep Dive, Marketing Secrets of Fast-Growth Brands, we catch up with Bill Shufelt, chief executive and co-founder of Athletic Brewing, who shares his vision for the non-alcoholic beer brand that’s adding capacity, marketing dollars and legions of fans by the day. “I...
DRINKS
Inc.com

How Marie Eiffel's Purpose Led to a Thriving French Gourmet Store

French food retailer Marie Eiffel is in her Shelter Island, New York office. She is introducing a new range of must-own T-shirts for summer 2022. This story is about how she got to where she is now and what motivates her to get out of bed in the morning. Eiffel has fed everyone from Anne Hathaway to Bradley Cooper, and people around the world covet her cuisine.
ECONOMY
Sunderland Echo

Take a tour at Bullion Chocolate and explore the cocoa bean process

If you're a chocaholic, then take a trip to Bullion Chocolate for a chocolate dream. Based in Kelham Island, their tours will take you through the world of the cocoa bean and everything needed to create the perfect bar. This starts from Bullion's passion to to discover and unlock the ‘hidden gold’ in cacao: the distinct flavour nuances – terroir - that beans from carefully selected farms can produce.
INDUSTRY
cityline.tv

4 Popular Wines and Their Ideal Chocolate Pairings

If you’re looking for a sweet treat for your Valentine, look no further because our sommelier is sharing the best wine and chocolate pairings!. Pairing wines with chocolate is just as versatile as pairing wines with a meal. There’s a lot to consider and much more complex than all red wine pairs with milk chocolate. Today I have sent you three different wines and three different chocolates. While the wines come from around the world, all chocolates are from women-run chocolatiers in Toronto.
DRINKS
JustLuxe.com

'Better For You' Fresh Vine Wine New Cabernet

Produced and bottled in Napa Valley, Fresh Vine Wine had it's NYSE American: VINE IPO day in December 2021 with co-owners, shareholders and actresses Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev appearing across national media. They were promoting consumer awareness of their low sugar, low carb and low-calorie wines. Now Dobrev, Hough...
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Vodka and Tequila are Leading the Spirits RTD Market, According to IWSR

Between 2019 and 2021, 50 percent of all ready-to-drink (RTD) launches had bases of vodka and tequila, an indicator of how the premiumization of both these categories may influence the surging RTD market in the coming years. According to International Wine & Spirit Research (IWSR) Drinks Market Analysis, 90 percent...
DRINKS
moneyweek.com

Wine of the week: an enthralling petit verdot from Bordeaux

2018 Petit Verdot by Belle-Vue, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, France. I have recently tasted several 2018 clarets. Many of the finer wines seem to deliver stylish, controlled characters with bright, pure fruit notes. Their freshness and balance sets them apart from the more muscular 2019s and the more decadent and opulently fruity numbers found in 2020.
DRINKS
CBS News

How to taste sparkling wine like a professional

This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Lesley Stahl reported on the effects climate change is having on the European wine industry. While in England, she met Stephen Skelton, a viticulturist and "Master of Wine." Until recently, Skelton said the English climate was too cold to produce quality sparkling wine that made Champagne, France, famous.
DRINKS
Gilmer Mirror

Jewel of the Blue Ridge Vineyard announces the release of their book “The World’s Largest Collection of Country Wines Recipes”

The author, Chuck Blethen, has traveled over 5 million miles in pursuit of his business. Along the way he indulged his hobby of trying all sorts of wine, beer, and spirits in every country he visited. He also discovered many country wines made from common plants growing in gardens, yards, and farms. Country wines are generally known as non-grape wines. He made it a point to collect the recipes of country wines he thought were worth making (and drinking) and spent the past 2 years organizing them in his book. Plus he has offered up his 40 years of experience of country winemaking know-how and included it in his book so absolute amateurs can make a respectable country wine out of whatever they find growing nearby.Our ancestors came to this country hundreds of years ago and brought with them country winemaking knowhow. They made wines out of flowers, berries, wild fruits, honey, leaves, vegetables, roots, bark, herbs, tree sap, seeds, native grapes and even mushrooms. The old world vinifera winemaking techniques for grape wines didn’t work well on the native grapes they found here in the colonies. But their old favorite standby country wine recipes made rather nice wines to drink on any occasion.
RECIPES
mendocinobeacon.com

Heritage of Sparkling Wine Celebrated at 23rd Anderson Valley Pinot Noir Festival

PHILO, CA — Now in its 23rd year, the Anderson Valley Pinot Noir Festival will celebrate the region’s signature grape on May 20-22, 2022. The festival takes place throughout Anderson Valley, but the largest event, the grand tasting, will move to a new location at Scharffenberger Cellars. By...
vinepair.com

Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars ‘Artemis’ Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, Napa Valley, Calif.

Forty-five years after showing up Bordeaux in the landmark “Judgment of Paris” spectacle, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars remains a benchmark for California Cabernet Sauvignon, a “first-growth” Napa Valley estate, as it calls itself — proud of its victory over the French but not opposed to borrowing the designation of the greatest Bordeaux wines.
NAPA, CA
greatnorthwestwine.com

Spoiled Dog Winery 2018 Deception Red Wine, Yakima Valley $30

Founding winemaker Karen Krug recently brought her son, Jake, into the cellar and they’ve woven together a remarkable Right Bank Bordeaux-inspired blend from Crawford Vineyard in Prosser. It leads with Merlot (56%) and receives plenty of support from herbaceous Cabernet Franc (37%) and juicy Malbec. Named for the strait between Whidbey and Fidalgo islands, it’s a deceivingly priced red because it shows expense, capturing aromas and flavors of black cherry, cassis, French roast coffee and tobacco leaf within a weighty structure of beveled tannins and blackberry acidity. Award: Savor NW (gold).
greatnorthwestwine.com

Locus Wines 2018 Modo Red, Columbia Valley, $18

Rich Burton pulls on a thread of Latin by referring to this as his drink “now” red wine. Merlot (61%) and Cabernet Sauvignon form the basecoat, while Rhône siblings Syrah and Cinsaut account for 21% of the final blend. It also represents a collection of vineyards near Yakima — Noel, Keller and Strand in the Naches Heights and 35-year-old 7 Mile. There’s a rewarding balance between fruit and savory tones as blackberry, plum and cola carry along chocolaty tannins, earthy minerality and spiced gumdrops. In the 22 years of the Platinum, price has never been disclosed to judges, so this wine was awarded on its own merit. And it is the fourth Platinum in three years for Locus, with his Modo White accounting for two of those. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (gold).
wineindustryadvisor.com

STARS of Rhône Valley Wine | Expert-Led Virtual Tasting with Wine Delivered

February 4th – — STARS events are celebrations of ultra premium and luxury level wines from all over the world, and this time, wine expert Ian Blackburn has gathered SIX top RHÔNE VALLEY selections and will deliver them to your door! A unique opportunity to taste, explore, sip, swirl, and engage with industry leaders and colorful personalities from the Rhône Valley wine category, featuring Domaine Alain Graillot, Chêne Bleu, Domaine Faury, Domaine JL Chave, Domaine de la Janasse, and Domaine Le Sang des Cailloux! Co-hosted by soil science expert and winemaker Michael Larner of Larner Vineyards in Santa Barbara; and guest appearances by the Owners (Via Zoom Recording) and the Importers: Kermit Lynch, David Shiverick, Winebow, and Wilson Daniels. Enjoy with a tasting flight or six bottles delivered to you – we ship nationwide! The Wine Community brings great people together with amazing wine and legendary stories.
DRINKS
internationalinvestment.net

Gen Z thirsty for alternative investments as they turn to fine wine

New research from global fine wine merchant Bordeaux Index reveals that young UK investors are turning to fine wine as a way to grow significant wealth, as part of their post-pandemic investment strategy. Almost three in four (73%) of those under 25 who invest in the liquid asset say they...
DRINKS
