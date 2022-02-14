Provenance

Falling in love is one of the best things that happens throughout someone’s life. Love is one of the main drivers for people. It keeps you going even in the hardest of times, and it can bring you an immense amount of joy. People, especially when they are young, fall hard and fall fast. But, just as fast as you fall in love, you can fall out of love. What happens when that love gets away from you, forcing you to get over an ex?

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 11 DAYS AGO