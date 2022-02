The energy regulator Ofgem failed to ensure that companies were not likely to go bust before a massive series of collapses that will cost households around £200 million, its boss has warned.Jonathan Brearley also said that fewer customers will hunt for better deals in the future and said that as things stand bills could rise again in October.His comments came just days after the regulator said that it would allow energy bills to increase by 54% on average for around 22 million households around Britain.It could amount to a rise of nearly £700 per year for the average household.More than...

