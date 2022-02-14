ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Dr. Uretz Oliphant named as Interim Dean of Carle Illinois College of Medicine

By Vanessa Le
WCIA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wx3Pm_0eEIl5ji00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Dr. Uretz Oliphant has recently been named as the Interim Dean of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine.

According to university officials, Dr. Oliphant came to Carle in 1992 and used to specialize in trauma and critical care. He also was the regional dean of the Urbana division of the University of Illinois College of Medicine. Now, Dr. Oliphant serves as a clinical professor in the Carle Illinois College of Medicine and is a general surgeon specializing in bariatrics and general surgery at Carle.

Officials stated, “Thanks to his seasoned experience in various leadership roles and a strong record of dedicated service to the college, Dr. Oliphant will provide Carle Illinois College of Medicine with welcome stability during this transition period. His broad name recognition across our campus leaves no doubt that he will continue to advance Carle Illinois College of Medicine in its academic, research and service missions.”

Ryann Monahan, Interim Director of Marketing and Communications, said Dr. Oliphant will be Interim Dean until a permanent dean is named and on campus. The Office of the Provost is expected to announce Carle Illinois’ permanent dean this semester.

Dr. Oliphant was an undergraduate student at Boston University. He went to the University of Minnesota for medical school. He did his residency in Surgery at the University of Illinois affiliated program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Lincoln Land Community College announces new mascot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) debuted a mascot on Saturday. School officials said LLCC’s mascot, Linc, was introduced during halftime of the women’s basketball game. This is the first time the college has had a mascot. Linc is the Loggers’ No. 1 fan and will be a part of college activities […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

PBL school district announces “Safe2Help” program

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — In an effort to address the issues modern students face, Paxton Buckley Loda CUSD10 will soon institute a new school safety program. The program is called “Safe2Help Illinois,” and it will be a resource for students to confidentially report anything that threatens school safety. The goal of the program is […]
FORD COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Richland Community College to receive $3.2M grant from Decatur Memorial Foundation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Memorial Foundation recently announced a $3.2 million grant for Richland Community College to expand its nursing and clinical programs over the next four years. President and CEO of Decatur Memorial Hospital Drew Early said the grant is the largest ever awarded by Decatur Memorial Foundation. “This partnership provides real solutions […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Parents speak to school board regarding special education nurses

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parents are begging one school board to keep the special education nurses. We told you last week that half of special education nurses are leaving the Champaign School District. One nurse told WCIA they’re getting less money than building nurses. Parents asked the school board to pay them more because they’re […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Urbana, IL
Urbana, IL
Education
Champaign, IL
Education
State
Minnesota State
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Education
WCIA

VIDEO: How to MRI your dragon with U of I officials

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Beckman Institute for Advanced Science & Technology and the Department of Veterinary Clinical Medicine at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign recently released a video of how to safely utilize an MRI machine to explore a disease inside the skull or in the brain of a bearded dragon. Bearded dragon […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Millikin University hosting business attire giveaway

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University students have a chance this week to receive quality business attire for their jobs and careers beyond Millikin. The university’s Center for Academic and Professional Performance, Delta Mu Delta Business Honor Society, Tabor Student Advisory Council and the Collegiate Entrepreneurs Organization will host a clothing giveaway on Wednesday called “Dress […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Young Olympians Club helps students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – With the winter Olympics under way, we’re all watching to see who brings home the gold. But Olympic values are not just about who wins and loses. It’s so much more. “We teach four Olympic values in the program, which are friendship, determination, equality, and courage,” Emma Vanhoutan, Behavioral Management Speacialst […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Carle Mobile Health Clinic receives more grant money

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Carle Mobile Health Clinic is one of the 20 health services across the U.S. to receive an additional $25,000 in grant money to expand its work in promoting children’s health. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration announced the grant recipients on Feb. 10. […]
URBANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois College#Wcia#The Office Of The Provost
WCIA

Vaccine clinics in Springfield, Decatur announced for this week

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department and City of Springfield are each holding a pair of COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week in their jurisdictions. The first clinic in Macon County will be at the MCHS building in Decatur, located at 1221 East Condit Street on Wednesday. The clinic will last from 8:30 […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Decatur agriculture education academy

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public School agriculture education program has exploded in size, and its facilities will soon be growing as well thanks to a generous donation. The Howard Buffett Foundation is providing a $9 million-dollar facility for an expansive agriculture education center on the south side of Decatur to benefit the nearly […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Effingham Community Schools adopts mask-optional policy

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham Community Schools is the latest school district in Illinois to adopt a mask-optional policy for students, teachers and staff. The district Board of Education met late Friday afternoon to discuss COVID policies and procedures and approved the following changes, effective Monday: Masks and weekly COVID testing will be optional. but […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

City of Springfield hosting blood drive

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive this week. The blood drive will take place at Lincoln Library, 326 South 7th Street, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Carnegie Room. Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled online or […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WCIA

JCAR votes to object the mask rule

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — A bipartisan panel of House and Senate lawmakers refused to extend Governor J.B. Pritzker’s emergency powers to extend the school mask mandate while the state appeals to reinstate it in court. IDPH had filed a repeat emergency rule Monday night to extend the school mask mandate, regardless of the ongoing case. The […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Longtime U of I athletics photographer to retire

Atwood, Ill. (WCIA) – One of U of I’s longtime athletics photographers is retiring, but he’s not putting down the camera. Mark Jones has seen… and shot it all. He’s photographed sports at the U of I since the 1980s. He and his wife, Beth, own The Tintype Shoppe of Photography. Early in his career, […]
ATWOOD, IL
WCIA

Alexander’s Steakhouse closes permanently

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A restaurant in Champaign has recently decided to close permanently. Alexander’s Steakhouse in Champaign made the announcement on Facebook last Friday. Alexander’s Steakhouse in Peoria, Normal and Springfield will remain open.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Harvest Heritage: Quentin Rund

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — He did not farm, but the heritage left by Quentin Rund of Monticello has touched hundreds of farmers. Rudd was laid to rest last week. But his influence will live on in nearly every tractor cab in the Cornbelt, said longtime business partner Dr. Harold Reetz. “Farm Progress Show didn’t have […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

5-star recruit Kylan Boswell officially visits Illinois: “It would be a blessing to come back and play here”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Kylan Boswell felt right at home over the weekend. The Champaign-Urbana native and 5-star basketball recruit officially visited Illinois, watching the Illini beat Northwestern on Sunday. The coveted prospect grew up in Champaign-Urbana, before moving out west to attend high school. The Class of 2023 guard currently attends Compass Prep in Chandler, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

First Illinois convict to have medical release despite 300 year sentence

Update: The Illinois Prisoner Review Board released the following statement in response to a WCIA request for comment: A PRB panel determined that Aaron Hyche qualified for medical release that is accompanied by Mandatory Supervised Release (MSR) under the Joe Coleman Medical Release Act.  That Act requires an extensive process where an incarcerated person with […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Water main break disrupts school day

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — School let out early in one Central Illinois community after two water main breaks. The first happened at 15th Street and North Lott Boulevard in Gibson City. Shortly after, a second happened near North Church and East 16th Street. The superintendent says the second water main break cut water at […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Historic Amish barn to be disassembled, rebuilt

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s over 150 years old, but it needs to be moved. A historic Amish barn in Arcola is getting a new home. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is moving the Miller Barn. It’ll be disassembled and reassembled, piece by piece. Contractors are labeling every beam of wood today. That’s because the […]
ARCOLA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy