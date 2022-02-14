Drew Brees, Tony Dungy recount Super Bowl memories

The Super Bowl 56 referees were non-existent until there was just under two minutes left in the game. Then officials began throwing flags left and right, helping the Rams go on to score the eventual game-winning touchdown. It was pretty strange how uninvolved the refs were until those final few...
Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy is tired of the NFL’s broken system when it comes to the league’s hiring practices. Dungy has been involved in the fight for diversity among NFL coaches for over two decades, and has become increasingly frustrated with the lack of black coaches getting an equal opportunity.
Typically immediately after a big game is played, controversy follows. Whether it’s decision-making by coaches or a ruling by referees, it becomes an immediate talking point. In this case, it's when officials repeatedly penalized the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams during the game-winning drive in Super Bowl LVI; infractions that came after a blatant face mask was missed on the Bengals go-ahead touchdown at the start of the second half.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may have played in the Super Bowl on Sunday night, but it was his girlfriend who stole the show. Burrow has been dating his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, for some time now. During NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl 56, a camera operator found her sitting in between Burrow’s parents.
Aaron Donald and his Los Angeles Rams defense are learning what it’s like to have to stop the magic of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. While they had a solid first half, they came out in the second and immediately gave up a big score to lose the lead they had. While there was some controversy to it, no flag was called for offensive pass interference and the Bengals score stood.
With the reports surfacing that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may potentially walk away from coaching following Super Bowl LVI, there has been speculation regarding whether or not Matthew Stafford will stick around past his current contract. Stafford’s current contract goes through the 2022 season and unless he...
A year after being traded from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams, Stafford and his teammates came from behind to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. Here is a video of Stafford’s wife Kelly the moment that the Rams won the Super Bowl. The...
The Cincinnati Bengals will need to reevaluate what happened in the final minutes of their Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The clock struck midnight on this year’s cinderella, as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the final minutes of Super Bowl 56, 23-20.
Joe Burrow is ready for Super Bowl 56. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to kick off at SoFi Stadium in Southern California on Sunday night. Ahead of the game, Burrow is rocking quite an outfit. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is going viral on social media...
Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back in the lab after watching the Rams capture their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Taking to his Twitter the next morning, Mahomes kept it simple. “Time to go,” he tweeted, with a flex and clock emoji. The Kansas City Chiefs...
Matthew Stafford stole the Bengals' soul, but showed that he still has one himself. Stafford led the Rams down the field late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 and sent Cincinnati home packing following a Cooper Kupp touchdown pass (and, later, Aaron Donald sealing the game). The Rams...
Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, are college sweethearts, both attending the University of Georgia. The college relationship wasn’t always a smooth one, though. Kelly Stafford, a former Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader, told Barstool Sports’ KFC Radio podcast this week that she and Matthew had...
The Rams wide receiver looked over the moon after his team won Super Bowl LVI, and he celebrated by giving his girlfriend, who’s days away from giving birth, a kiss on her stomach. There’s nothing better than winning a Super Bowl. Odell Beckham Jr., 29, celebrated his first Super...
Tom Brady is used to setting his calendar for the Super Bowl this time of year. But unfortunately for the G.O.A.T., he forgot to cancel this year’s Super Bowl LVI event in his phone after the Rams eliminated his Bucs in the divisional round. “[Expletive]…” Brady tweeted.
Despite losing Odell Beckham Jr. to an injury in the first half of the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams managed to put together a game-winning drive in the final two minutes. Once the final whistle was blown, Beckham couldn’t help but let out a few tears. For the first time in his career, he’s a Super Bowl champion.
With the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, the football world has Joe Burrow fever. The former LSU phenom is sweeping the nation, with his popularity soaring as the world learns more about the man they called “Joe Brr.”. Now, the biggest compliment yet is being paid Burrow‘s way....
Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are not in the Super Bowl 56, but they are making rounds on social media thanks to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ scored the first touchdown of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and all eyes quickly turned on Mayfield and his relationship with the wide receiver during their time together with the Browns. To recall, Beckham’s frustration with the team and his lack of touches with Mayfield as the quarterback led to his midseason exit from Cleveland, eventually signing with the Rams after clearing waivers.
