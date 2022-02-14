ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold Schwarzenegger Pays Tribute to Ivan Reitman: "He Was Comedy Royalty"

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNews broke late Sunday night that legendary comedy filmmaker Ivan Reitman had passed away at the age of 75. Director of Ghostbusters, Stripes, Twins, and several other beloved comedies, Reitman will go down as one of the pivotal voices in comedic film history. Following the announcement of his passing, several peers...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Recalls The Day The World Found Out About Who He Was

Joseph Baena, son of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been steadily making a name for himself. He’s not only coming into his own as a Hollywood actor but, even now, his physique matches that of his father’s during his prime. However, one can’t forget that the situation that thrusted Baena into the public eye was quite turbulent. And just as many within the public likely haven’t forgotten it, the young star can clearly remember the moment the world discovered who he was.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

What In The Holy Zeus Is Going On With Arnold Schwarzenegger's New Photo?

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a long and incredibly varied list of credits to his name by this point in his career, but a new photo posted by the actor and former governor has fans asking: what in the holy Zeus is going on with him?! In the image that Schwarzenegger shared, he looks to be channeling his inner Greek god for what looks like the poster for a big new blockbuster movie coming in February… but that’s definitely not the whole story.
CELEBRITIES
San Diego Channel

Ivan Reitman, producer, 'Ghostbusters' director, dies at 75

Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” has died. He was 75. Reitman died peacefully in his sleep Saturday night at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. His children say in a statement...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ivan Reitman Remembered By Sony Chief Tom Rothman As “Inseparable Part” Of Columbia Pictures Legacy; “A Legend” By Comedy Peers – Updated

UPDATED WITH LATEST, after Sunday 9:31PM post: After a 51-year directing career, and longer as a producer, Ivan Reitman, the comedy architect behind such classics as the Ghostbusters franchise, Twins, Kindergarten Cop and more, died Saturday night, leaving a deep hole in many hearts. 2021 was quite a year for Reitman: He saw his son Jason Reitman successfully take over the Ghostbusters business with a lot of heart and soul, and plenty of laughs with Ghostbusters: Afterlife which wound up resurrecting the 38-year old series for Columbia Pictures; the movie making close to $200M WW. Ghostbusters spanned four movies, the first one in 1984 taking comedies to...
MOVIES
Variety

Ivan Reitman Remembered by ‘Ghostbusters’ Singer Ray Parker Jr.: ‘He Thought It Was a Hit When Nobody Else Did — Including Myself!’

Click here to read the full article. Ray Parker Jr. had enjoyed a successful career in music when he received a call from his friend Gary LeMel about doing music for a weird film called “Ghostbusters.” Originally a session guitarist in his native Detroit, he recorded and toured with artists like Barry White, Bohannon, the Spinners and Marvin Gaye, and performed on Stevie Wonder’s classic “Talking Book” album and was the guitarist in Wonder’s band on a 1972 tour opening for the Rolling Stones. As a solo artist and with his group Raydio, he enhoyed hits with songs like “You...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Ivan Reitman obituary

When the hot young comics from Saturday Night Live spilled over into cinema in the late 1970s, they needed film-makers who could marshal their unruly talents. That task fell to John Landis, Harold Ramis and especially to Ivan Reitman, who has died aged 75. Having produced the off-Broadway National Lampoon...
CELEBRITIES
WPXI

Photos: Ivan Reitman through the years

Ivan Reitman Director Ivan Reitman, from the film "No Strings Attached" poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Friday, Jan 7, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles) (Matt Sayles/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Register Citizen

The Legacy of Ivan Reitman: He Made Blockbuster Anarchy the New Rebellion

If there’s a word in American life that should probably be retired (or at least used a lot less often), it’s “rebel.” Back in the ’50s, when Marlon Brando was rebelling against “whatever ya got,” the rebel was a rare breed. But the rock revolution opened the door to a generation of rebels — the freak-flag-flying music stars, plus their armies of followers. The hippies and yippies were rebels. So were the glam rockers, punks, disco divas, and rappers, not to mention the raging antiheroes of New Hollywood films like “Bonnie and Clyde” and “M*A*S*H” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” By the time the director Ivan Reitman came along in the late ’70s, it seemed like there wasn’t much left to rebel against — at least, not in middle-class American life. But that’s where Reitman, who died Saturday at 75, had an inspiration.
MOVIES
Shropshire Star

Jason Reitman leads tributes to his filmmaker father Ivan Reitman

Reitman was the director and producer of the 1984 film Ghostbusters. Jason Reitman has paid tribute to his filmmaker father Ivan Reitman following his death aged 75, saying “I’ve lost my hero”. The director and producer behind the original Ghostbusters in 1984 died on Saturday at his...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

