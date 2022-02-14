ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sales Down 6% Annually Since 2011, IBM Is Full Of Business Line Dinobabies

By Peter Cohan
Forbes
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIBM is in the news for executive memos which describe its older workers as “Dinobabies” who should be made an “Extinct species,” according to Bloomberg. A spokesperson’s said that IBM “never engaged in systematic age discrimination.”. These memos sadly reveal the condescending attitude...

