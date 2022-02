About a month ago, everyone said it was over. The Chicago Bulls had suffered a number of injuries and some corresponding blowout losses on national broadcasts. The website associated with the TV station airing those contests released a statistical model that suggested the Bulls were about to drop so far from their No. 1 perch in the Eastern Conference standings that they would have to claw their way through the play-in tournament muck to even see the light of the postseason.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO