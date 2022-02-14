ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine scientists have been chasing variants. Now, they're seeking a universal coronavirus vaccine.

Detroit News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteers are rolling up their sleeves to receive shots of experimental vaccines tailored to...

www.detroitnews.com

Mic

What a variant-proof vaccine will look like, according to scientists

Ever spawning COVID variants have made the past two years exhausting, to say the least. I am so tired of worrying about how some tiny bizarre mutation to the spike protein of this itsy bitsy virus cell could affect me. Big Pharma recently tried to console us with promises of variant-specific vaccines, but they aren’t coming fast enough to keep up with the Greek alphabet of COVID terror. Thankfully, some forward-thinking scientists are working on a universal COVID vaccine.
The Press

Vaccine Effectiveness Up After Three COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness (VE) is increased after three doses but wanes with time since vaccination after receipt of two or three doses, according to research published in the Feb. 11 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
The Independent

Vaccinated people ‘less likely to get long Covid’ – study

People who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are less likely to suffer long Covid, according to a review.Two doses provide a high level of protection against long Covid compared to one dose or none, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).Those over the age of 60 appear to have higher levels of protection against lasting symptoms following an infection compared to younger adults, researchers found.An estimated 2% of Britons have reported symptoms of long Covid or post-Covid syndrome.The three most common symptoms are fatigue, shortness of breath and muscle or joint pain.It's never too late to come forward for...
The Weather Channel

Omicron May Lead to Neurological Complications Much-like Other Coronavirus Variants, says Expert

Omicron may lead to neurological complications much like other variants of coronavirus, according to a Russian expert. According to founder and chief executive of DNKOM research centre Andrey Isaev, although Omicron has been touted as causing mild infections, it can lead to long COVID in adults and systemic inflammations among children, TASS news agency reported.
beckershospitalreview.com

Experts call for universal vaccine in anticipation of future variants

Chasing the latest circulating COVID-19 variant with a targeted vaccine isn't a viable pandemic strategy, experts say, instead calling for an Operation Warp Speed approach for the development of a universal vaccine, The Washington Post reported Feb. 15. Drugmakers have created variant-specific vaccines for beta, delta and omicron, but many...
buckinghamshirelive.com

The next Covid variant may be much more deadly, warn leading scientists

The next Covid variant may be much more dangerous, cause more illness than Omincron and cause far higher death rates, leading UK scientists say. Experts are also urging the government to be cautious about lifting the last set of restrictions in England. Prof Mark Woolhouse, of Edinburgh University said: “The...
IFLScience

Easily-Accessible Over-The-Counter Drug Reduces COVID-19 Symptoms, Suggests Study

A new diverse digital trial has highlighted a cheap, easily-accessible drug that could speed up the rate of recovery for people with COVID-19. The drug, called famotidine and commonly found in the heartburn drug Pepcid, led to a significantly reduced time with COVID-19 symptoms in the 55 patients treated. Scientists hope it could act as a viable answer to the limited number of treatments available to the millions of daily COVID-19 patients worldwide.
Medical News Today

Two antibiotics may have an antiviral effect against COVID-19

A small study suggests that treating patients who have moderate or severe COVID-19 with ceftazidime or cefepime, plus the steroid dexamethasone, is as effective as standard care. The antibiotic-plus-steroid treatment was associated with fewer side effects compared with standard care, which can involve seven or more different drugs. Lab tests...
TheDailyBeast

Hong Kong to Vaccinate 3 Year Olds as Fifth Wave of Coronavirus Ravages City

In an attempt to mitigate the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus, Hong Kong will start vaccinating children as young as age 3 this week. The Chinese-run city has also announced restrictions that include distance learning for schools, as hospitals reach full capacity as a fifth wave of the pandemic takes hold. In-person gatherings will also be limited to no more than two households, and some businesses, including hair salons, are expected to be closed this week, according to Reuters. Lockdowns of apartment blocks with clusters of COVID-19 have also been carried out throughout the city. Hong Kong has vaccinated 73 percent of its eligible adult population.
The Blade

Coronavirus vaccines available at health department

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department’s coronavirus vaccine schedule is in place for the coming week. The walk-in schedule this week for coronavirus vaccine clinics is 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday at the 635 N. Erie St. location. Vaccines are available for children 5 and older. Additionally, fourth dose boosters are available for those who are immunocompromised, the health department said in an update. Its announcement addressed regular-booster dose-timing and said:
The Associated Press

Denmark officials see no reason to give more COVID vaccines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Health authorities in Denmark said Friday that they were considering “winding down” the country’s coronavirus vaccination program in the spring and see no reason now to administer a booster dose to children or a fourth shot to anymore residents at risk of severe COVID-19. The Danish Health Authority said in a statement outlining its reasoning that the third infection wave in the European nation was waning “due to the large population immunity.”
Time Out Global

Alert: travel tests have been scrapped for all double-vaccinated arrivals in the UK

People of the UK (and, of course, anyone wanting to visit the UK), your holiday has just that little bit less stressful. Double-vaccinated arrivals no longer need to take a Covid test within 48 hours of arrival in the country. That means fully-jabbed travellers don’t have to take any tests – either before they come to the UK or once they’ve arrived.
contagionlive.com

Confirming Effectiveness of Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccines

A recent study in Guangdong, China, confirmed vaccine effectiveness of inactivated COVID-19 vaccines against the Delta variant of COVID-19. Full vaccination with inactivated COVID-19 vaccines remained a viable option for preventing severe COVID-19 during the Delta wave of the pandemic, according to a recent study in China, which noted that partial vaccination was insufficient to protect against the variant and that booster shots may be necessary.
MedicalXpress

Most people with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination have T cell immune responses against Omicron variant: study

When an individual is infected with the COVID-19–causing virus SARS-CoV-2, the immune system is called into action to produce antibodies and T cells that target viral proteins and clear the infection. It has become clear that the recent Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 can unfortunately escape antibody responses even in many people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19; however, new research published in Cell and led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) indicates that T cell responses are still robust against the variant in most individuals with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination, thereby providing protection against severe disease.
IFLScience

A Coronavirus May Be Behind Outbreak Of Mysterious Illness In UK Dogs

A gastrointestinal illness outbreak is currently sweeping through dogs in the United Kingdom – and experts suspect a coronavirus might be to blame. The illness, which is not the novel COVID-19 coronavirus we’ve all come to know and despise, has been increasingly reported since early 2022. With cases...
