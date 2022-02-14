Vaccine scientists have been chasing variants. Now, they're seeking a universal coronavirus vaccine.

In an attempt to mitigate the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus, Hong Kong will start vaccinating children as young as age 3 this week. The Chinese-run city has also announced restrictions that include distance learning for schools, as hospitals reach full capacity as a fifth wave of the pandemic takes hold. In-person gatherings will also be limited to no more than two households, and some businesses, including hair salons, are expected to be closed this week, according to Reuters. Lockdowns of apartment blocks with clusters of COVID-19 have also been carried out throughout the city. Hong Kong has vaccinated 73 percent of its eligible adult population.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO