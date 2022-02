Emma Roberts rocked an all-black ensemble and a bedazzled shoulder bag as she stepped out in West Hollywood after her split from husband of three years Garrett Hedlund. Could Emma Roberts be hinting at the ‘funeral’ of her last relationship in a new all-black ensemble? Maybe not, but the blonde beauty looks good no matter what. In the first photos of the actress since her split from husband of three years Garrett Hedlund, Emma looked cool and casual in a black top and platform boots as she went out on Friday night with friends in Hollywood. In the dark look straight out of the AHS: Coven playbook, Emma proved she’s not letting relationship troubles keep her from hitting the town and looking her best.

