Garland, TX

Garland Teen Charged With Manslaughter In Shooting Death Of Friend On Porch

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 1 day ago
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The 15-year-old boy who was shot on his front porch back on Tuesday, Feb. 8 has died.

His friend, also 15, who was with him and who Garland Police said shot him, has been charged with manslaughter.

The tragedy happened in the 300 block of East Vista Drive.

The other 15-year-old took off after the gun went off.

When police found him, investigators said he and his friend were playing with a gun when he accidentally shot his friend.

The teen’s identity is not being released due to being a juvenile.

This is still an active investigation, and detectives are still trying to determine where the juvenile obtained the gun.

“This is a tragic situation where two teenagers were playing with a gun, and one accidentally took the life of another,” the Garland Police Department said in a news release. “Communication and education are key when it comes to gun safety.”

Anyone who has a gun in their home and would like a gun lock, the Garland Police Department can provide them at no cost.

