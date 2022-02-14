$5K Reward Offered In Columbia Shooting That Injured Mom & 4-Year-Old

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County police continue to investigate a shooting in Columbia over the weekend that sent three people, including a mother and her 4-year-old son, to the hospital.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 5300 block of Village Center Drive in the Wilde Lake Village Center in response to a report of shots fired, Howard County Police said Monday.

Upon arrival, officers found a 43-year-old woman who had been shot and her 4-year-old son who was struck in the arm with a bullet fragment, according to police.

They were treated at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and released.

Later, police said, a 19-year-old Columbia man walked into Howard County General with a gunshot wound. He was transferred to Shock Trauma, where he is listed on fair condition.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives suspect the shooting escalated from an altercation involving several individuals, including the 19-year-old, police said.

The mother and her child are believed to have been in the wrong place at the wrong time.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information about this shooting. If you know something, call police at 410-313-STOP.