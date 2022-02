The disease is terrible, and what comes next is worse. Uncork’d Entertainment will release AFTER THE PANDEMIC on digital platforms and DVD March 1. Written and directed by Richard Lowry (PRESIDENT EVIL), it stars Eve James, Kannon Smith, Juniper Preacher, Derek Sneddon, Alec McCormick, Gu Sewen, Virginia Fivas and Leslie Ldmaw. According to the official synopsis, “The film is set in a postapocalyptic world where a global airborne pandemic has wiped out 90 percent of the Earth’s population and only the young and immune have endured as scavengers. For Ellie and Quinn, the daily challenges to stay alive are compounded when they become hunted by the merciless Stalkers. Their perilous journey culminates with a sacrifice, death and redemption.”

