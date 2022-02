Two players have left the University of Maine’s hockey team due to knee injuries, while a third is sidelined by a similar injury. Graduate student Emil Westerlund and sophomore Brad Morrissey have both been plagued by knee injuries and decided to hang up their skates. Senior defenseman Jakub Sirota is also dealing with a knee issue after being injured in the second period of Saturday’s 4-2 loss at the University of Massachusetts.

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO