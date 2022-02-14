ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Rams safety proposes to longtime girlfriend after winning the Super Bowl

By Nick Regina
The Staten Island Advance
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon after he won his first career ring, Los Angeles Rams starting safety Taylor Rapp was giving one out. The 24-year-old, in his third season in the league, proposed to longtime girlfriend...

www.silive.com

lineups.com

Cooper Kupp Super Bowl 56 MVP Odds

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium. The Rams, playing in their home stadium are a 4.5-point favorite with their money line at -200. For historical perspective, here are the top receiving performance by a Rams receiver in each of their Super Bowl appearances. The Rams were a 10-point underdog to the Steelers in Super Bowl XIV, losing 31-19. In the loss Los Angeles wide receiver, Billy Waddy had three receptions for 75 yards. In their next Super Bowl appearance (as the St. Louis Rams), they entered Super Bowl XXXIV as a seven-point favorite over the Tennessee Titans. The Rams Torry Holt had seven catches for 109 yards and one touchdown, while Isaac Bruce had six catches for 162 yards and a touchdown as the Rams captured their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history, 23-16. The franchise played in its third Super Bowl against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI, losing 20-17. Az-Zahir Hakim led the club in receiving with five catches for 90 yards in the loss. In their fourth Super Bowl appearance, the Rams back in Los Angeles were a two-point underdog to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Brandon Cooks led the team in receiving with eight catches for 120 yards in the 13-3 loss.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Rams Star Cooper Kupp

In just under an hour, the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. It’s just like another home game for the Rams, who call SoFi Stadium home during the regular season. Of course, there’s a little more on the line this Sunday night.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Aaron Donald reports

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals tonight, and a big part of the game will come down to how well the Rams pass rush, led by star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, can get to Joe Burrow. On NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show, Rodney Harrison...
NFL
Miami Herald

Stafford throws game-winner to Kupp as Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald ripped off his helmet and sprinted around the field at SoFi Stadium, pointing to his finger as he looked into the crowd. Rings were in order. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had harassed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the second half of Super Bowl LVI and did so on the game’s decisive play, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 to preserve a 23-20 win Sunday.
NFL
Super Bowl
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Super League
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
Football
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Rams take shot at division rival Seahawks after winning Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams had the receipts ready for the Seattle Seahawks after winning it all this year. Before Sunday’s Super Bowl, the Seahawks let it be known that they were rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals over the Rams. The Seahawks and the Rams are division rivals in the NFC West.
NFL
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
Albany Herald

Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI on late Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp TD

Those major colleges that spend millions of dollars on recruiting didn’t think Cooper Kupp was good enough to receive a scholarship. Now his name is cemented in football lore. Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown from Matthew Stafford to give the Los Angeles Rams a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati...
NFL
NJ.com

Super Bowl 2022: What Eagles’ Jalen Hurts could learn from Rams’ Matthew Stafford

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has played on big stages during his college career. Hurts played in multiple SEC Championship games and the College Football Playoff matchups. However, as Hurts recovers from a recent ankle surgery, he had to watch the game from a different perspective, watching Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams win against the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
NFL
Theme Park Insider

LA Rams Going to Disneyland After Super Bowl Win

Game MVP Cooper Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and defensive star Aaron Donald will appear in a cavalcade down Main Street USA at 1:30pm Pacific time on Monday, as the Disneyland Resort celebrates a championship for the team that called Anaheim home for more than a decade. The Rams returned to...
NFL
The Ringer

The Rams Had to Get Cooper Kupp Involved. And They Won the Super Bowl Once They Did.

There aren’t many players in the NFL who better embody the term “go-to guy” than Cooper Kupp. That’s a cliché, of course, but it sure felt apt during Kupp’s historic regular-season campaign. The Rams’ star receiver won the triple crown of pass catching, finishing tops in the league in receptions (145), yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16). And he kept up that brisk pace during L.A.’s postseason run to the Super Bowl, confounding defenders in wins over the Cardinals, Buccaneers, and 49ers (a stretch in which he had 25 catches for 386 yards and four touchdowns). Then, in the early going of the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, he did it again.
NFL
froggyweb.com

NFL-Rams celebrate Super Bowl win, a proposal and a baby

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (Reuters) – Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp surprised his girlfriend on Sunday evening with a marriage proposal on the football field where his team had just won the Super Bowl. As teammates passed around the Vince Lombardi trophy, Rapp dropped to one knee and held out...
NFL
The Staten Island Advance

Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard TD catch helps Rams earn 23-20 Super Bowl win over the Bengals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy. It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.
NFL

