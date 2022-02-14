ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baystate Health reports 123 COVID-19 patients, 18 in critical care

By Waleed Azad
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 123 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 18 are in the critical care unit.

Nearly 400 vaccinated at clinic held in Springfield

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 97 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 4 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 10 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 12 confirmed

