Baystate Health reports 123 COVID-19 patients, 18 in critical care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 123 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 18 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 97 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 4 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 10 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 12 confirmed

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.