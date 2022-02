Tesla has brand cachet. It’s really popular with Millenials and on social media where viral YouTube stars and TikTokers often make it a point to highlight the electric vehicle. And while Tesla has problems, the (unfortunate) reality is that the combination of the Supercharger network and the brand’s batteries/range makes them some of the best EVs on the market. But not everyone is wooed by Tesla. They have some quality issues that legacy automakers could never get away with nor be forgiven for. Those issues got so bad for one owner that he traded his Model S in for a Chrysler 300. Yes, a Stellantis product.

CARS ・ 13 HOURS AGO