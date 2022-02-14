ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stocks fall in volatile session as investors assess the prospect of war in Ukraine

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 1 day ago
  • The S&P 500 fell for a third straight session as investors assess the risk of war between Russian and Ukraine.
  • Ukraine's president reportedly walked back comments that at an invasion would take place Wednesday.
  • Oil prices approached $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

