Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County DA files charges in ‘horrific’ murder of Emma Roark

By Katelyn Stark
 1 day ago

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office filed charges with special circumstances against the man suspected of sexually assaulting and killing a Rancho Cordova woman.

Mikilo Morgan Rawls, 37, faces charges of murder, kidnap, rape and sodomy, as well as “an allegation that the victim was bound or tied in the course of the sexual assault,” the DA’s office outlined in a felony complaint.

American River visitors give safety advice after body of missing woman found

“The circumstances of this murder are horrific, and our sympathies go out to Emma Roark’s family,” said District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

Emma Roark was reported missing around 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 when her family became concerned after she did not return home that day.

A four-day search led to the discovery of the 20-year-old’s body in a “secluded area at the river access on El Manto” on Feb. 2.

Rawls was arrested Friday and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. According to police, he is a transient from the Sacramento County area.

The DA’s office said Rawls was convicted back in June 2018 for first-degree burglary.

