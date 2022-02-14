ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curtis, NE

Nebraska healthcare leaders discuss continuing impacts of COVID-19 on hospitals

knopnews2.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNews 2 Today - VOD - Sustainable Beef to present in...

www.knopnews2.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Curtis, NE
State
Nebraska State
CBS News

CNN executive Allison Gollust resigns after investigation found she violated company policies, CNN says

Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, resigned on Tuesday after an investigation found she violated the company's policies, WarnerMedia confirmed. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned over an undisclosed "consensual relationship" with a colleague, later reported to be Gollust. WarnerMedia said in a statement...
BUSINESS
CNN

Donald Trump's financial and legal problems just got a lot worse

(CNN) — On Monday, Donald Trump's long-time accountants made a very important announcement: They no longer stood behind a decade of the former President's financial information -- and would no longer be working for him. Why is this such a big deal? Well, the language from Mazars, the accounting...
POTUS
The Associated Press

As Canada protests persist, so do challenges for Trudeau

TORONTO (AP) — Canada has endured bitter divisions in the past, but the current wave of disruptive protests over COVID-19 restrictions is unprecedented in the extent it has undermined public trust in government leadership, starting at the top with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. On Monday, as criticism of his...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Covid
CBS News

January 6 committee subpoenas others tied to false elector scheme

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Tuesday issued another half dozen subpoenas to individuals connected to an unsuccessful scheme to have false "alternate electors" cast electoral votes for former President Donald Trump in states won by President Joe Biden. The group, which includes the Trump campaign's Election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy