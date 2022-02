Two investigations in New York are looking at whether former president Donald Trump’s company falsified its records to either avoid taxes or get loans. And Trump and his company just got troubling news on that front: Their accounting firm won’t vouch for them anymore and is ditching them entirely. Mazars said in a recent letter that a decade’s worth of financial statements it prepared for the Trump Organization “should no longer be relied upon,” report The Washington Post’s Jonathan O’Connell and Shayna Jacobs.

POTUS ・ 12 HOURS AGO