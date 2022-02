COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — A prosecutor says criminal charges will probably be dropped against a mentally ill Danish man accused of starting a large 2018 Colorado wildfire. District Attorney Alonzo Payne didn't elaborate about his reasoning during a court hearing for Jesper Joergensen on Monday. But Payne's comments come two months after a judge said Joergensen could no longer be forcibly medicated. Payne suggested that he would like Joergensen to be deported.

