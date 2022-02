Jujutsu Kaisen might be drifting between two protagonists currently, with the anime series following the exploits of Yuji Itadori and the prequel film following the tragic story of Yuta Okkotsu, but the shonen franchise has also given fans plenty of unique supporting characters as well. Nobara for example is a sorcerer that is attending Jujutsu Tech, having some unique powers, and has become a fan-favorite thanks in part to her personality and skills while fighting against curses. Now, one fan has dove back into her classic look using some spot-on Cosplay as fans wait on word for a second season.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO