BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County will follow the state government’s lead and drop its mask mandate in county buildings and facilities starting Feb. 22, County Executive Steuart Pittman said Tuesday. According to the latest data from the county health department, the number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped by six patients, to 33, and the positivity rate is down to 5.15%. “We’re in a much better place. We’re where we were before this surge, which doesn’t mean there won’t be another surge,” Pittman said. “We have to continue to get everybody vaccinated and stay vigilant.” In a news release, Pittman said dropping...

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO