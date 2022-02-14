ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police identify man found dead in sewer

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have identified the man found dead in a sewer days ago.

New autopsy report reveals what was found among Brian Laundrie’s remains

Investigators say it appears that one tattoo on the man’s body indicates the victim has a sister named “Bridget” and another tattoo has the name “Te’naizhai.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWkfW_0eEIgFEG00
    Credit: Cleveland police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtTq8_0eEIgFEG00
    Credit: Cleveland police

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District workers were performing an inspection near 16404 Euclid Ave. when they discovered a decomposing body on Feb. 2. Police say the victim was shot in the chest.

Woman found dead on Lake Erie ice identified

While police say they have identified the man, his identity has not been released to the public. This matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.  Anonymous information can be provided via Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.  A cash reward may be available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

East Cleveland officer on leave after video captures him kick a kneeling suspect in the back: I-Team

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – An East Cleveland officer has been placed on administrative leave after video surfaced on social media showing the patrolman kicking a suspect who was kneeling on the ground putting his arms behind his back.   Police Chief Scott Gardner tells the I-Team the incident happened early Monday morning, shortly after […]
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Tattoos#16404 Euclid Ave#Crimestoppers#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Lorain police seize illegal rifle during traffic stop

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police seized an illegal rifle during a traffic stop last week. Officers say they pulled over the car across the street from another scene where detectives were investigating a shooting, according to a Lorain Police Department Facebook post. The department commended the officers saying they put themselves in harm’s way […]
LORAIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police search for 3 teens missing on the same day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police need help in the search for a 17-year-old girl and two 15-year-old boys who went missing in Cleveland on Thursday. It is unclear if they are connected. Eric Brahams and Je’Zian Cobb have been missing since February 10 from the Jones Home campus at 3518 W.25th Street, according to police. Police […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy