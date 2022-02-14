Cleveland police identify man found dead in sewer
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have identified the man found dead in a sewer days ago.
Investigators say it appears that one tattoo on the man’s body indicates the victim has a sister named “Bridget” and another tattoo has the name “Te’naizhai.”
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District workers were performing an inspection near 16404 Euclid Ave. when they discovered a decomposing body on Feb. 2. Police say the victim was shot in the chest.
While police say they have identified the man, his identity has not been released to the public. This matter remains under investigation.
While police say they have identified the man, his identity has not been released to the public. This matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided via Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward may be available.
