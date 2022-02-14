MONDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri reports over 6,300 new coronavirus cases over the past four days

The state of Missouri reported 7,750 new and probable coronavirus cases over the past four days.

The state of Missouri’s daily average of new coronavirus cases has gone back up to a 1,644 seven-day average (11,510 confirmed cases from the previous week of reporting) as the state reports new coronavirus cases across the state according to state health department reporting. The daily average looks at the last seven days and doesn't account for the past three days, which will push that number even higher.

The state reported 6,328 new coronavirus cases through PCR testing and another 1,422 probable cases identified in antigen testing from Friday through Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services coronavirus dashboard. Missouri has now reported 1,112,352 confirmed cases for the pandemic and more than 268,833 probable cases.

The state recorded 19 new death for 14,631 total and four probable death was removed for 3,379.

Missouri's new cases are down 41.1% over the past week, the state reports, as recent cases surge nationwide.

The rate of positive tests is 14.7% for the last week. A higher positivity suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.

Pettis (7), Miller (16), Osage (20), Callaway (21), Montgomery (26), Howard (29), Cole (32), Boone (36), Randolph (37) and Saline (40) counties are all in the top 40 Missouri counties in cases per capita over the last week, according to state statistics.

The state reports that 7.64% (a .02 decrease for Monday) of vaccinated Missourians have developed COVID-19 infections. The state is reporting 261,333 breakthrough cases out of 3,421,464 fully vaccinated people. The state has reported 1,277 breakthrough deaths.

Experts continue to tout vaccination as the best tool to fight the wave of new cases.

Still, new vaccinations have effectively stalled in Missouri, with more boosters being given daily than first or second shots. The state reported Thursday that 55.7% of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also trending down, with the state reporting 15% of total inpatient capacity and 17% of ICU capacity remaining. Those numbers are at 21% and 29% in Central Missouri, respectively. The state is reporting 2,204 patient hospitalizations. There are currently 469 patients in Missouri ICUs.

