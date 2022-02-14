ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford Heights, OH

Bedford Heights mother admits to stabbing 5-year-old, investigators say

By Jack Shea
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A Bedford Heights woman accused of stabbing her daughter to death is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Calls from concerned relatives prompted police to check on the welfare of the girl at her mother’s apartment on Northfield Road on Saturday.

Inside the bedroom of the unit, officers said they discovered the body of 5-year-old E’nijah Noell Holland.

Woman found dead on Lake Erie ice identified

According to investigators, the child’s mother, 29-year-old Menokka Karr Nealy had a chilling phone conversation with E’nijah’s father a short time earlier.

During the call, investigators said she admitted that she had stabbed the child.

Menokka Karr Nealy was arrested at the scene on charges that include aggravated murder.

“It’s still early in the investigation, so we are not sure what motivated any of this, but just speaking to the mother, it’s our understanding that she stabbed her. We’re not sure why,” said Detective Ericka Payne. “We just know it was multiple times and it was a kitchen knife.”

FOX 8 was told the child’s father had been concerned about the wellbeing of his daughter, so he was trying to gain custody of the 5-year-old.

But hearings in family court were delayed for a variety of reasons, including COVID and the snow storm earlier this month.

New law targets Ohio Turnpike drivers who don’t pay toll

Family members said E’nijah’s father and grandparents are devastated that they could not save the little girl.

“Beautiful little girl and I just want to send our deepest condolences out to the family and everyone who’s been effected, I can’t even imagine what you’re dealing with right now, losing a child is just unimaginable, so we’re keeping everyone in our prayers and thoughts,” said Detective Payne.

Comments / 34

P8
1d ago

Poor lil baby. She with the angels now. I bet the mother had an issue with the dad. You never know what is going on in the minds of people.

Reply
8
Natasha Williams
1d ago

This is sooo sad. She needs to be locked away forever. Father’s need to realize what their power, if there is no court papers stating who has a child in custody of then you can keep your child until your court date because there is no court papers stating who the child belongs full time to any parent. Which makes the mom’S legal rights just as legally as and valid as the fathers because there’s no order. Father’s need to start looking into the law because this could have possibly been prevent but with a sorry mother like that no telling. I just wish for ppl to educate themselves more you’d be surprised to the rights you have by law

Reply
7
Kim Bailey
1d ago

First I ask that god embrace this new little angel. NOW, just do to this mother what she did to this precious little girl. Another sad thing is this mother is one of two people that this little girl was suppose to always be able to depend on.

Reply
5
 

