Unvaccinated Baltimore County government employees will soon not have to undergo weekly COVID testing

February 25 will be the last day that unvaccinated Baltimore County government employees will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

The policy has been in effect since last September .

On February 28, the county will also no longer require masks to be worn inside government buildings. Although not required, unvaccinated employees and visitors are still encouraged to continue wearing masks.

The news comes the same day that Governor Larry Hogan announced that masks would no longer be required inside state government buildings.

“As we approach the two-year mark of this pandemic, we are actively working to responsibly provide as much normalcy as possible for our employees and residents,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “The numbers are trending in the right direction and I am glad to be in a position to take these next steps in Baltimore County.”

Since early January, Baltimore County’s average case rate has decreased by 95 percent, while the average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has declined by 77 percent. Approximately 78 percent of county residents ages five and up are either fully-or-partially vaccinated.