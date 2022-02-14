ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verizon outages affect customers throughout Georgia

By WTXL Digital Staff
 1 day ago
Update, 5:50 p.m.:

According to a Verizon representative, there was a "fiber issue" that caused widespread outages.

"Our engineers worked to identify the issues and service has since been restored."

Verizon outages have been reported throughout Georgia and parts of Florida Monday afternoon.

A map from downdetector.com shows outage reports from across Georgia and a few smaller areas in Florida.

"We are aware of network disruptions impacting some customers in parts of Georgia," a Verizon spokesperson said. "Our engineers are working to quickly identify and resolve this issue."

Verizon did not indicate how long the outage could last.

This is a developing story.

Jan Vardeman
1d ago

my phone has not worked right since they went to 5G. the service gets worse and the bill gets higher

guess who
1d ago

Verizon has been sucking for several years,you can get better service from straight talk.

