Verizon outages affect customers throughout Georgia

Update, 5:50 p.m.:

According to a Verizon representative, there was a "fiber issue" that caused widespread outages.

"Our engineers worked to identify the issues and service has since been restored."

Verizon outages have been reported throughout Georgia and parts of Florida Monday afternoon.

A map from downdetector.com shows outage reports from across Georgia and a few smaller areas in Florida.

"We are aware of network disruptions impacting some customers in parts of Georgia," a Verizon spokesperson said. "Our engineers are working to quickly identify and resolve this issue."

Verizon did not indicate how long the outage could last.

This is a developing story.