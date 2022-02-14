Family demands answers in death of woman who plunged from Florida drawbridge

Attorney Lance Ivey speaks about the death of Carol Wright, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in West Palm Beach at the Royal Palm Bridge where she died. Her family Billy and Jill Sanchez listen. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Carol Wright was halfway home from her 6-mile bicycle ride when the unthinkable happened: The crossing arms of a drawbridge came down behind her and the span of the bridge lifted, trapping the 79-year-old.

Wright, just some 20 feet from the staffed bridge-tender house, grabbed onto the railing, hanging on as long as she could. She died in a public and painful way, tumbling down the span of an opening drawbridge , slamming to the pavement six stories below.

And now, a lawyer representing the family wants more information about the tragedy, which remains under investigation.

The Royal Palm Park drawbridge that connects downtown West Palm Beach to the heart of Palm Beach opens at least every 30 minutes, allowing yachts and other large boats to pass through on the Intercoastal Waterway. Some 12,000 motorists use it each day. There is a generally a healthy flow of pedestrians — like Wright who was pushing her bike — who cross the bridge.

The bridge tender’s house is equipped with mirrors and a minimum of three surveillance monitors, attorney Lance Ivey said at a Monday news conference near the bridge. There is also a catwalk that wraps around the house. The bridge tender is required to come out of the house and walk around three times to make sure the span of the bridge that lifts is clear of motorists and pedestrians before pushing the button that lifts the bridge, Ivey said.

Wright’s death was untimely, unimaginable and a completely preventable tragedy, Ivey said.

Ivey believes the bridge tender, a 42-year-old Greenacres woman, must not have completed any of those mandated safety measures.

“So right there, the bridge tender had five opportunities to avoid this tragedy,” Ivey said. “Carol was there to be seen. She was legally there to be seen.”

Ivey questioned why the bridge tender didn’t push the emergency stop button. “[She] didn’t even do the bare minimum to take care of Carol,” Ivey said.

Born the daughter of two New York Daily News reporters in 1942, Wright too became a journalist, working for the Palm Beach Daily News as reporter and copy editor. She was also a reporter for the Palm Beach Business Weekly and served as a columnist for Bon Appétit magazine. After a long career in journalism, Wright worked at the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s Office. She retired five years ago, according to her blog WrightNow.

About 10 years ago, Wright vowed to shed extra weight and hopped on a bicycle, which she rode daily.

“She earned the right to live out her golden years with her family and friends,” Ivey said. “She earned the right to live life to the fullest. She earned the right that, in time, peacefully, naturally and in a humane and dignified fashion, to pass away. And unfortunately that was taken away from her and her family.

“Everything she worked for to maintain her health — to maintain mental health, physical health — was taken away.”

An avid reader, Wright who was two months shy of celebrating her 80th birthday, was on her way back from the Classic Bookshop on the island — a 6-mile round trip from her West Palm Beach home. Crossing the pedestrian walkway of the bridge to get home on Feb. 6 became a “slow, mental and physical death sentence,” Ivey said.

“She is literally on the bridge in between the crossing arms. She’s literally herded into this area — she’s trapped,” Ivey said, pointing at a photograph of an open span of the drawbridge.

As the bridge began lifting, Wright grabbed a railing, holding on for what most likely seemed like minutes to her, Ivey said.

“Unfortunately her 79-year-old arms and hands gave way,” Ivey said. “And she falls. And she falls down into this little abyss.”

By the time first responders got to her, she was dead. As Ivey described Wright’s life and her death, Jill Sanchez, Wright’s niece, cried. She was too distraught to talk during the news conference.

“Our goal is this will never, ever happen to another family,” Ivey said. “... I think it’s egregious. The bridge tender didn’t do the bare minimum. The one job they have, aside from lifting the bridge for yachts, is to ensure there are no persons or property on the bridge when you activate it.”

The Florida Department of Transportation contracts Florida Drawbridge Inc. to provide bridge tenders. The Pompano Beach-based company has previously declined comment.

West Palm Beach Police are also urging anyone who witnessed Wright on the bridge around the time of the 1 p.m. incident on Feb. 6 to call detective Ivy Erhardt at 561-822-1684. Ivey, the attorney, is asking witnesses to call him at 561-820-2240.

Eileen Kelley can be reached at 772-925-9193 or ekelley@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @reporterkell.