DNR Reports 2022’s 1st Egg Spotted On Their EagleCam

By WCCO-TV Staff
 1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A real pair of Minnesota love birds have exciting news to share this Valentine’s Day.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the first eagle egg of 2022 has been spotted on the EagleCam.

The mother bird laid the egg on Saturday night. Since then, she and her mate have taken turns sitting on their labor of love.

They’ll trade off for the next 40 days until the eaglet hatches.

Eagles typically lay up to three eggs each year.

You can tune in and watch the nest live to see what happens next by visiting the DNR website here .

CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 36 More Deaths Reported; Average Positivity Rate Falls To 13%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minneapolis and St. Paul have ended their vaccination mandates for going to restaurants, bars and other public indoor spaces, Minnesota’ rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate is continuing its downward trend after reaching a record peak of nearly 24% late last month, now registering at 13% according to the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health. The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 66.5, significantly down from the recent peak of nearly 230. Meanwhile, Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 4,857 new cases and 36 more deaths due to COVID-19, two of which were actually...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 43

First egg of the season spotted at Hanover eagles' nest

HANOVER, Pa. — Fans of the eagle camera in Hanover's Codorus State Park are squawking over the news that the eagles nesting there have welcomed their first new edition of 2022. Over the weekend, viewers of the livestream spotted the first egg of the year, provided by the Pennsylvania...
HANOVER, PA
onfocus.news

DNR Reports Three Snowmobile Deaths Over Weekend

MADISON, WI (Submitted to OnFocus) – Following a deadly weekend of snowmobiling, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges the public to be safe while out on the trails. Since the start of the new year, there have been 10 snowmobile fatalities with one additional pending investigation. There...
MADISON, WI
Duluth News Tribune

DNR report details Minnesota senators’ snowmobile crash

ST. PAUL -- A Minnesota state senator who was injured in a snowmobile crash last week was essentially run over by a fellow state senator who couldn’t avoid him, according to Department of Natural Resources reports. The reports, obtained Wednesday by the Pioneer Press, contain a more comprehensive —...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

DNR's new director of state parks and trails brings science background

A Department of Natural Resources insider with a background in science and conservation has been named to head Minnesota's state parks and trails. Ann Pierce was deputy director for the past four years in DNR's Division of Ecological and Water Resources. Earlier in her 25-year career at the agency, she was stationed in Rochester as a regional plant ecologist and lands coordinator who protected the Driftless Area's bluff lands. With a Ph.D. in conservation biology, a master's degree in natural resources and a bachelor of science degree in cell biology and genetics, Pierce said it's her hope to communicate scientific aspects of our state's natural resources to users of parks and trails.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bemidji Pioneer

DNR officers report spotty fishing success on Lake of the Woods, Upper Red

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on Lake of the Woods and monitored snowmobile activity on trails around Roseau County. Fishing on Lake of the Woods has been overall very slow. Enforcement contacts for the week include possession of marijuana, possession of over limit of saugers, angle with extra lines, failure to transfer ownership and renew snowmobile registration.
krcrtv.com

Redding eagle 'Liberty' laid her 2nd egg, 3 days after laying her 1st

REDDING, Calif. — Love is in the air this Valentine's Day!. The Northstate community is congratulating eagles Liberty and Guardian, after Liberty laid her second egg of the season Saturday. Liberty laid her second egg at 2:42 p.m. on Saturday, just three days after laying her first egg of...
REDDING, CA
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Avg. Positivity Rate Almost Below Line For High Risk, At 10.9%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate is continuing its gradual downward trend after reaching a record peak of nearly 24% late last month, now registering at 10.9% according to the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health. That’s just under a percentage point above the line the health department has drawn for high risk. The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 53, significantly down from the recent peak of nearly 230. However, the line of high risk is drawn at 10 per 100,000 residents. Meanwhile, Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 6,469 new cases and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Crookston Daily Times

Klemek Minnesota Outdoors: Leave It To Beavers

What do beavers do in the wintertime? This amazing creature, as busy as they become when lakes, ponds, and rivers are ice-free, all but disappear from our view during the long cold winter months. Living below the ice inside mud and stick lodges, beavers go about their lives out of sight and out of mind until we see them again come spring.
MINNESOTA STATE
Chronicle

Ignorant Good Samaritans Kill Two North Idaho Moose

For days before the two moose died, Mary Franzel did everything she could to scare them away. She yelled. She stomped. She hurled kindling. But the mother and baby moose were unconcerned, mostly ignoring her aggression, continuing instead to munch on cedar bows near her Clark Fork Idaho area home.
ANIMALS
