DNR Reports 2022’s 1st Egg Spotted On Their EagleCam

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A real pair of Minnesota love birds have exciting news to share this Valentine’s Day.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the first eagle egg of 2022 has been spotted on the EagleCam.

The mother bird laid the egg on Saturday night. Since then, she and her mate have taken turns sitting on their labor of love.

They’ll trade off for the next 40 days until the eaglet hatches.

Eagles typically lay up to three eggs each year.

You can tune in and watch the nest live to see what happens next by visiting the DNR website here .