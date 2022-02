Lemon-pepper chicken wings are a staple among residents of Atlanta and Chicago and those with connections to those cities. Many of the local versions rely on a premade lemon-pepper seasoning blend that gets an extra zip from citric acid. The wings come either "wet" or "dry," indicating whether a sauce is used in addition to, or in place of, the spice blend. This is a wet version with a lemon-pepper sauce that gets its flavor from fresh lemon zest and juice and freshly cracked pepper (which is preferable to the pre-ground spice since the ingredient is so prominent). If you want to mix it up, you can try a mix of peppercorns instead of just black ones for more peppery complexity and nuance.

