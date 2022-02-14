ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Here’s How Secure The iCloud *Actually* Is, According To Experts

By Lisa Cupido
shefinds
shefinds
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PU12e_0eEIfG9C00
Shutterstock

Chances are when you think about Apple’s iCloud you get a mental picture of a safe and secure space where you can save data so that it’s never, ever lost from your iPhone or computer. And, for the most part, this assumption is correct. But that doesn’t mean there are any security risks at all that are associated with iCloud. Tech Expert Michael Jan Baldicana, SEO Specialist with Dream Chasers, spoke with SHEFinds.com about how secure the iCloud actually is.

iCloud is Extremely Secure

Here’s the good news: Apple iCloud is far more secure than it isn’t.

“iCloud [is] an Apple online storage space system that users can store data and it allows users to access to any device with an internet connection,” Baldicana says. “Data stored in the iCloud is encrypted so a hacker needs a key to access it. Meaning to say: this storage system is extremely secured.”

With that said, this doesn’t mean iCloud is 100 percent secure all of the time. Problems can arise because of the behavior of iPhone users.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40urCB_0eEIfG9C00

“A user that will open a phishing email or not trusted website will be dangerous and someone can steal your data that [way] — that includes identity theft,” Baldicana says. “Users must be aware that hackers are like robbing a bank and the money you deposited into it will be robbed.” Users should also regularly update their device’s passcode and set up a 2FA authentication. Baldicana adds.

iCloud itself is encrypted and very secure — but it’s crucial that you continue taking steps to protect yourself online because, though more rare, iCloud hacking can occur.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Every iPhone and Android user needs to do this once a week

The smartphone landscape has changed drastically over the past few years. Consider this: not too long ago it was easy to make a case arguing that Apple’s iPhone was the best smartphone on the market. These days, rival devices from Google and Samsung routinely give top-of-the-line iPhones a run for their money. Indeed, when it comes to certain metrics like camera performance, there are some years where Google and Samsung devices leave the iPhone stranded in second place. With that said, the narrative around smartphones today doesn’t necessarily center on which device to get. Rather, it’s about how to make the most out of whatever device you already own. And under that umbrella is the important issue of maintaining Android and iPhone security.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One Charging Mistake You Should Stop Making To Protect Your iPhone, According To An Apple Expert

Charging your phone isn’t as simple as just putting it on a charger and letting it do it’s thing. Okay, it IS that simple, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t possibly making some major mistakes that could be diminishing your battery power and affecting how your device runs. The good news is that you can correct charging problems in a flash — this is the one charging mistake you should stop making to protect your iPhone, according to an Apple expert.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icloud#Data Theft#Hackers#Apple News#Iphone#Tech#Seo Specialist#Dream Chasers
wccftech.com

How to Quickly Take a Screenshot on Android By Tapping the Back of Your Phone

Apple's back tap on iOS allows users to perform certain actions by tapping the back of their iPhone. You can set several actions like taking a screenshot. However, Android users could not enjoy the same feature on their phones. Now, with the launch of Android 12, Google has embedded the feature in Settings which you can access with ease. If you want a faster way to take screenshots, Android 12 houses a new feature called Quick tap. You can learn how to quickly take a screenshot on Android using the back tap feature on your phone,
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
BGR.com

How to turn off the iMessage typing bubble so no one knows you’re typing

Apple’s iMessage is incredibly popular and is arguably one of the more popular chat applications around today. However, because Apple doesn’t provide us with usage details in the way that Facebook and Snapchat do, the full scope of iMessage’s popularity remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that iMessage’s seeming ubiquity doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best chat application available. In fact, there’s no denying that iMessage’s suite of features woefully lags behind features that have been available on apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat for years.
INTERNET
shefinds

3 Scary Signs You Need To Restart Your iPhone, According To Security Experts

Be honest: are you only restarting your phone on the rare occasion when an app stalls or you finally remember to do so after a few months of leaving it running all day, every day? You’re not alone. Even though restarting your phone from time to time can help your device run more efficiently, it isn’t unusual for us to forget and neglect to take simple steps that can make a huge difference in how our devices operate. Tech Expert Laura Homer, Certification Program Manager at Phonecheck, spoke to SHEFinds.com about the three scary signs you should be on the lookout for that indicate you need to restart your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One iPhone Setting You Should Disable ASAP If Your iPhone Storage Is Full

If you’re all too familiar with that annoying pop-up on your iPhone that lets you know you are dangerously close to being out of storage, you’ll also know the feeling of frantically trying anything to gain back storage in the moment. You might rush to delete text messages or even start getting rid of apps like social media and streaming apps in order to rapidly gain back that storage (which isn’t always the best long-term solution, by the way). But there’s a better way to get there — and it’s something you can do right now before you get to that point where you are running out of storage power. This is the one iPhone setting you should disable ASAP if your iPhone storage is full.
CELL PHONES
Lifehacker

How to Keep iMessage From Filling Up Your iPhone and iCloud

When you think about freeing up storage space on your iPhone, iMessage may be one of the last things that comes to mind. However, the service tends to take up a deceptively large amount of storage space on your iPhone and on iCloud because we use it all the time to send photos, videos, and other large attachments—it all adds up over time.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iPhone bug secretly recorded people’s Siri conversations and sent them to Apple

Apple accidentally scooped up Siri recordings from iPhone users regardless of whether people wanted them to or not.The smartphone giant was forced to fix a bug in iOS 15 that automatically enabled a setting that gave Apple the ability to record, store, and review conversations users had with its digital voice assistant.Apple told ZDNet, which first reported the news, that it had deleted any recordings that had been taken.The bug, which affected “many” Siri users on iOS 15.2, was fixed in a subsequent update. In iOS 15.4, users are now asked whether they want to opt-in or out of Apple’s...
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Report: Apple will introduce new iPhone, iPad on March 8

Once again, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has published a predictive report. This time, Bloomberg's sources have shared details on Apple's upcoming spring event. The report claims that Apple will host this year's event on March 8, which is a little earlier than usual. And the report names four major announcements expected at the event. In contrast to some of Gurman's recent newsletters, he cites sources familiar with Apple's plans, lending the report some credibility.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
theeastcountygazette.com

Sent an Email by Mistake? Here’s How You Can Recall it Instantly!

It was in 2015 that the email service Google’s popular Gmail made its official debut as the “Holy Grail of email.” Obviously, being able to completely avoid dealing with email would be the Holy Grail, but for the time being, this is probably the next best thing.
INTERNET
grahamcluley.com

Update now! Apple pushes out security patches for iPhone and Mac zero-day vulnerabilities

Apple has released urgent security updates for its customers, following the discovery of zero-day vulnerabilities that can be used to hack into iPhones, iPads, and Macs. iOS 15.3 and macOS Monterey 12.2 are being pushed out to users, fixing a variety of security flaws. But the ones which have raised the most concern are those which may have been actively exploited.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

This phishing attack lets hackers read and send emails from your account

Passwords are heading toward becoming a thing of the past. That’s because more and more websites enable you to use your Google or Microsoft credentials to log in instead of creating new ones. This functionality is called Open Authorization (OAuth) and grants third-party apps permission to access your information....
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

Secure your data with Chrome’s new Privacy Guide – Here’s how to use it

Before Google’s Chrome browser hits the magical version number of 100, a few more security issues need addressing. While a recent update adds more features, the new Privacy Guide is most beneficial to Chrome users. Keeping your personal information and sensitive data safe should be your top priority. Unfortunately,...
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
129K+
Followers
2K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy