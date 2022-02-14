Here’s How Secure The iCloud *Actually* Is, According To Experts

Shutterstock

Chances are when you think about Apple’s iCloud you get a mental picture of a safe and secure space where you can save data so that it’s never, ever lost from your iPhone or computer. And, for the most part, this assumption is correct. But that doesn’t mean there are any security risks at all that are associated with iCloud. Tech Expert Michael Jan Baldicana, SEO Specialist with Dream Chasers, spoke with SHEFinds.com about how secure the iCloud actually is.

iCloud is Extremely Secure

Here’s the good news: Apple iCloud is far more secure than it isn’t.

“iCloud [is] an Apple online storage space system that users can store data and it allows users to access to any device with an internet connection,” Baldicana says. “Data stored in the iCloud is encrypted so a hacker needs a key to access it. Meaning to say: this storage system is extremely secured.”

With that said, this doesn’t mean iCloud is 100 percent secure all of the time. Problems can arise because of the behavior of iPhone users.

“A user that will open a phishing email or not trusted website will be dangerous and someone can steal your data that [way] — that includes identity theft,” Baldicana says. “Users must be aware that hackers are like robbing a bank and the money you deposited into it will be robbed.” Users should also regularly update their device’s passcode and set up a 2FA authentication. Baldicana adds.

iCloud itself is encrypted and very secure — but it’s crucial that you continue taking steps to protect yourself online because, though more rare, iCloud hacking can occur.