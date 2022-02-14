ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Canadian police say armed protesters opposing vaccine mandates had 'a willingness to use force against the police'

By Jake Epstein
 1 day ago

An Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer directs a truck through congestion as anti-vaccine mandate protesters demonstrate on Highway 15 near the Pacific Highway Border Crossing on the US-Canada border in Surrey, British Columbia on February 12, 2022.

(Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images

  • Canadian police say they arrested 11 protesters with weapons and ammunition on Monday.
  • The individuals arrested were said to "have a willingness to use force against the police."
  • Police also seized body armor, a machete, and high-capacity magazines during a search.

A Canadian police department on Monday said officers arrested 11 protesters who had "a willingness to use force against the police" during ongoing anti-vaccine mandate demonstrations.

Alberta province's Royal Canadian Mounted Police, or RCMP, said in a statement on Twitter that it became aware of a "small organized group" within a protest at Coutts, a small village along Canada's border with Montana.

"The group was said to have a willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade," The RCMP said, adding there was an immediate investigation to determine "extent of the threat."

During a Monday morning search on trailers associated with the group, RCMP said it arrested the group and found a collection of weapons.

RCMP said it seized 13 long guns, an undisclosed number of handguns, body armor, a machete, ammunition, and high-capacity magazines.

"The Alberta RCMP will resume efforts to end the illegal blockade which has prevented access to the Coutts border," the agency said.

Canada's "Freedom Convoy" trucker protests have caused major disruption across the country, causing gridlock in the capital city of Ottawa and shutting down or disrupting key US border crossings.

A major bridge connecting the US and Canada reopened on Sunday, however, after Canadian police arrested protesters and towed a handful of vehicles blocking the crossing, Insider previously reported .

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 79

Andrea Patterson
1d ago

If they had a willingness to use force against the police...why didn't they? In the history of the world the people fighting for freedom have never been the bad guys and never will be. Nor will the people fighting the people fighting for freedom ever be the good guys. The police have picked a side...its on the wrong side of history but it's a side none the less. They will call you violent if you are or not so maybe it's time to be.

Reply(11)
22
Truth B. Told
23h ago

I wonder if the "willingness" they are referring to is the truckers refusing to allow the police steal their fuel to stay warm.

Reply
11
COMPLETE PUSHBACK
11h ago

This is 100% propaganda. This whole movement has never had a hint of violence ever, unlike all those “mostly peaceful” protests last year. That’s the difference between the summer of love and the winter of love.

Reply(1)
4
