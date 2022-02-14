ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Teases Monica Rambeau’s Captain Marvel

By Tyrone Lopez
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Teases Monica Rambeau’s Captain Marvel. Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness drops a new trailer and unveiled much information for the fans. We saw an evil variant of Wanda and Strange, Mordo, and a tease of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X. One cameo that nobody expected is a...

ComicBook

Zoe Saldana Says Marvel Forced Her to Remove Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Post

Marvel forced Zoe Saldana to remove a post regarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because it potentially contained spoilers. The Gamora actress has been sharing lots of behind-the-scenes looks at her makeup to transform herself into the Guardian of the Galaxy. Since the third film from director James Gunn is currently filming, it's a good way to keep fans interested until the movie debuts next year. However, that doesn't mean Marvel Studios wants storylines or plot details to be accidentally released online. Though the studio made Saldana remove an earlier social media post, she was able to reshare it after covering specific content.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

MCU Star Brie Larson Snubs Captain Marvel

Brie Larson made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain Marvel (2019) as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. Some Marvel fans have maligned the Phase Three film as one of the worst MCU movies. While some critiques are valid, others undoubtedly stem from its place as the first female-led Marvel movie. Recently, Brie Larson’s comments on her favorite female superhero have resurfaced, and her opinion might shock fans.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Zoe Saldana Reveals Update to Gamora Straight From the Comics

Production is well underway on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it looks like Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is getting a slightly new look. Wednesday morning, Saldana had an early call time on set and passed the time by posting on Instagram. In one of the pictures the Guardians star shared, she could be seen with gold makeup around her eyes, a nod to the character's classic comics look.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Key Details About Tom Cruise's Iron Man Reportedly Revealed

The Tom Cruise MCU rumors continue to spread. We're still a few months away from the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but the upcoming film top-billed by Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen already has the rumor mill spinning. As it stands, a lot of speculation surrounds the project — from rumors of the X-Men appearing to Wanda Maximoff serving as the big bad but the topic that has everyone talking as of late is Tom Cruise's alleged involvement in the film.
MOVIES
Patrick Stewart
Inside the Magic

Doctor Strange’s Replacement Is Already In the MCU

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 (2017) revealed a Marvel Comics character who could become the next Sorcerer Supreme. With Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness releasing in theaters in a few months on May 6, 2022, fans are eager to see what Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange will end after the highly anticipated sequel. With many Avengers being replaced by other characters in Phase 4 of the MCU, it is only a matter of time before Doctor Strange ends up being replaced, especially since he is no longer the Sorcerer Supreme.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Announces They Will Replace Carol Danvers This Year

Next year will see the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 31st feature film debut in the form The Marvels (2023). The MCU Phase Four sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) sees the return of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) from her first solo outing, as well as WandaVision‘s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) — Maria Rambeau’s (Lashana Lynch) daughter. Iman Vellani will also appear as superhero newcomer, Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel. Vellani will, of course, star in her own series on Disney+ this year.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2’s most exciting cameo leaked, but there are conflicting rumors

We’re in it now. We’re in the multiverse of Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors where anything is possible. New leaks appear almost every day, just like what happened with Spider-Man: No Way Home. But those Spidey leaks only talked about the film’s two major surprises, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Anything goes in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel has the luxury of using absolutely any cameo it wants, whether it’s characters who appeared already in the MCU, characters from the Fox universe, the Sony Spider-Men, or the Netflix shows. That is because Disney controls most of the characters now, and it also has a very lucrative partnership with Sony. But just because Marvel can use any character it wants doesn’t mean it will. And we now have conflicting Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors concerning another beloved actor: John Krasinski.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Hugh Jackman 'Confirms' Involvement in Multiversal Sequel

It goes without saying that Fox's X-Men film franchise was a hit and miss but you also can't discount the fact that it pretty much launched Hugh Jackman's career to the stratosphere, making him one of the biggest stars on the face of this planet. Jackman went on to become the flagbearer of the franchise, playing Wolverine for nearly 17 years and setting a record for the longest career as a live-action superhero, a feat that still hasn't been beaten today.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Marvel Replaces Doctor Strange With 'Sorceress Supreme'

Confirming just what I said would happen last June (here and on TikTok), it's confirmed that Marvel Comics has replaced Doctor Strange with a Sorceress Supreme. Last month saw Marvel Comics announce that following the "Death of Doctor Strange" event, that "the new Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe" has been "revealed."
COMICS
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2 Poster Teases Obscure Marvel Character's MCU Debut

An obscure comic book character will join the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!. We already know that the Sorcerer Supreme will be getting some help from the likes of Scarlet Witch and American Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, it looks like the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel will also introduce an obscure comic book character who could help Stephen Strange. A new poster confirms the arrival of an odd character who has helped the sorcerers of Kamar-Taj!
COMICS
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Trailer: Patrick Stewart's Marvel Return Confirmed

Marvel Studios' official trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuted during the Super Bowl and brought with it perhaps the most Earth-shattering tease that MCU fans have ever seen, well at least since December. Seen in the trailer are a few different variants, including multiple Doctor Stranges, but at a certain point Benedict Cumberbatch's hero is imprisoned and taken in front of a group of mysterious figures, only one of whom speaks, a shadowy figure that may or may not be Sir Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel May Recast Black Panther In ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Fans believe that the left silhouette in front of Doctor Strange is either Black Panther or Reed Richards. This all comes from the latest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) which has Strange being escorted by Ultron-like robots to what fans believe to be the Illuminati. It is here that we hear Sir Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X says, “We should tell him the truth.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl Trailer Unveils First Look at Illuminati

The official trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiered tonight during the Super Bowl, bringing with it a lot of confirmations about many rumors that have been surrounding the upcoming sequel. Chief among these reveals is a tease of the return of Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, who appears only in an over-the-shoulder shot and lamenting "We should tell him the truth." Stewart's character isn't alone however, surrounded on both sides by large chairs and other mysterious figures, seemingly giving us a first look at the MCU's version of the secret superhero group, The Illuminati.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

X-Men Actor Kodi Smit-McPhee Declines Huge Marvel Offer from Sony

That would've been a pretty good casting. There's no denying that Marvel has become a juggernaut and a true force to be reckoned with in the film industry with the existence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony's own Spider-Man film property. We've also confirmed that both universes can actually collide with one another thanks to the whole multiverse concept but despite that, Sony is still pretty determined to establish their own shared universe featuring a who's who of characters from the Spidey mythos.
MOVIES
Y105

‘Dr Strange 2’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Hidden Clue About the ‘Multiverse of Madness’

With a title like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness we were expecting to see some interesting cameos in the film. But we have to admit: We were jaw-on-the-floor shocked to hear Patrick Stewart’s voice in the new Doctor Strange Super Bowl trailer. But is this the Professor X we know from the Fox X-Men movies? The one from the Marvel Comics universe? Or maybe some sinister variant, like the ones we saw of Loki in Loki?
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Will Reportedly Feature Black Panther's The Goddess Bast

It looks like Thor: Love and Thunder will connect to the Black Panther mythology. One of the MCU films that are set to be released this year is Thor: Love and Thunder. While the exact plot details are still unknown, we do know that it will feature the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster as she becomes the Mighty Thor and a trip to the Greek Pantheon since Russell Crowe will reportedly make an appearance as Zeus. Now, it looks like there is another character in the Pantheon who is set to appear in the film that is connected to one of the MCU properties.
MOVIES
Game Informer Online

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: New Trailer Possibly Teases Cameos, Illuminati, Animated Worlds, And More

Sure, the Super Bowl is awesome, but if you’re a comic book nerd like me, last night was all about the commercials. We got a quick glimpse at the upcoming Disney Plus show, Moon Knight, which looks great, but more importantly, we were treated to a two-minute Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. And what a trailer it was.
TV & VIDEOS
uticaphoenix.net

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Gets New Trailer, Teases Multiple Characters, Including Professor X – TechEBlog

You read that right, Patrick Stewart is returning as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, set for release on May 6, 2022 in theaters. Apparently, he is a part of the secret group known as the Illuminati and judging Doctor Strange’s multiverse crimes, along with Reed Richards, Namor as well as Tony Stark. One other X-Men character from the the FOX universe that could be making a cameo in this film is Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Read more for the trailer.
MOVIES

