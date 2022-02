Do You Have These Metaverse Stocks On Your Watchlist?. Metaverse stocks have been on the radar of many investors in the stock market over the past year. After all, the metaverse could be a part of our lives in the coming years. Admittedly, nobody can really predict how much it can really change our lives. But many companies are already preparing for the metaverse era. For instance, in Disney’s (NYSE: DIS) earnings call yesterday, CEO Bob Chapek said that the metaverse is “absolutely top of mind” for the company. He added that the company is focusing on innovation to create interactive, actively-engaged type experiences.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO