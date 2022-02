Every city has its own unique qualities and, in some cases, quirks. My hometown, Chicago, has one of those quirks. It's called "dibs". What is "dibs"? Dibs is the act of claiming the parking spot in front of your house, the one you shoveled out, after a significant snow storm. Now if you reside in a less densely packed urban area, you may find this practice strange, but what we're talking about here, is side street parking in the city itself. If you have a driveway adjacent to your house, like in most suburban areas, then this might be a weird concept to grasp.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO