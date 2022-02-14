UW-EC's Viennese Ball returns in person in April

UW-Eau Claire students and faculty provide the music for the university’s Viennese Ball, which is scheduled April 8 and 9. UW-Eau Claire photo

EAU CLAIRE — After two consecutive years of major COVID-19 impact, dancers will return to UW-Eau Claire this spring for the Viennese Ball.

Since 1973, the Viennese Ball has been canceled only once — in 1991 when Davies Center was under construction — before the annual event was called off in 2020 and moved to a virtual format in 2021 due to pandemic restrictions.

The university announced Monday it is bringing back the in-person Viennese Ball on April 8 and 9.

The ball, one of the trademark events at UW-Eau Claire, is intended to recall the romance and elegance of 19th-century Vienna, Austria, and long has been considered the largest Viennese ball outside Vienna. The formal event includes music featuring student ensembles, dancing and dining.

In addition to the traditional fine-dining Austrian specialties, the ball plans to offer two new elements: Late Night Eats and the Viennese Beer Tour. Late Night Eats will feature street tacos, fried cheese curds, pizza, coney-style hotdogs and more treats to enjoy after hours.

The Viennese Beer Tour is a chance to taste Austrian and German lagers brewed by Chippewa Valley microbreweries. These small-batch brews will allow guests to taste-test brews made exclusively for the Viennese Ball by K-Point, Ombibilous, The Brewing Projekt and Modicum.

Viennese Ball tickets, which cost $55 for the general public and $30 for students, are available by searching for Viennese Ball on the university service center website: uwec.universitytickets.com.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for entry to the ball.

As a major fundraiser for UW-Eau Claire’s music, service and international study programs, the Viennese Ball raises $30,000 annually, or more than $1.5 million over its nearly five decades of existence, in scholarships and awards for students. Even those who don’t attend this year’s ball can donate to the Viennese Ball Scholarship Fund at the UW-Eau Claire Foundation website: impact.uwec.edu/project/30351.