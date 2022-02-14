Life, death and survival: Beyond performance and into relationship with Eiko Otake’s The Duet Project: Distance is Malleable
The collision of bodies, objects, generations and concerns in The Duet Project: Distance is Malleable ranged from gentle to brutal with overlapping tenderness, urgency, and resilience. Admittedly, I walked into The Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago on Friday night longing for closeness–for the possibility of touch, whispers of breath, and...seechicagodance.com
Comments / 0