We may have just learned who is hosting the Oscars this year

By Herb Scribner
Deseret News
Deseret News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes have been picked to host the 2022 Academy Awards, according to Variety. The news: Multiple sources told Variety that three comedian actresses are slated “to be the only emcees in the mix...

