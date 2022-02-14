NSU Celebrates the Grand Opening of The Brew

(Alexandria, VA) — Port City Brewing Company opened its doors as the first production brewery in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area on February 6, 2011. When we opened, we knew we wanted to focus on quality and consistency to make world-class beer. Since opening, Port City has become one of the most decorated breweries in Virginia. To toast eleven years of brewing, Port City Brewing Company will release our first ever, award winning, Colossal series beer, Colossal One Imperial Stout. Diverging from most imperial stouts, due to the use of Belgian yeast, Colossal One pours inky black with dark beige foam. The aroma is complex and balanced with notes of bittersweet chocolate, roasted coffee, and clove. Full bodied and satisfying in every way, this beer finishes with a light bitterness and smooth flavors of roasted malt, semisweet chocolate, and a hint of dark fruit spice. For the past 10 years we’ve brewed a new, big, bold style to celebrate our anniversary that we call Colossal. While brainstorming what we wanted to brew for our 11th anniversary we could not help but reflect on the Colossal series as a whole, each release having a special place in our history. Our musings lead to a desire to brew our old favorites, with the added bonus of 10 more years of brewing experience under our belt! We are excited to release our Colossal One to celebrate our 11th anniversary!

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO