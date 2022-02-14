ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes to host the Oscars -reports

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Comic actors Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the Academy Awards ceremony in March, Hollywood publication Variety and other media outlets reported on Monday.

The actors are finalizing details and an announcement will be made on Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Variety said. ABC, owned by Walt Disney Co, will broadcast the Oscars ceremony on March 27.

The film industry’s highest honors, which are handed out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, have not had a host since 2018.

Representatives for the actors, the academy and ABC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

HeySoCal

2022 Oscars to have three hosts for this year’s show

The Oscars will be a triple feature with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosting the Academy Awards, it was announced Tuesday morning. Producer Will Packer made the announcement with Hall, Schumer and Sykes saying, “We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Oscars 2022: Trio of Hosts Revealed on 'Good Morning America'

The Oscars will be hosted by three comedians, with producer Will Packer choosing to go a different direction than the typical awards show format. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will share hosting duties of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, Good Morning America revealed Tuesday morning. The...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV in This Beloved Series

Watch: Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later. Jennifer Garner is ready to party. Starz announced that the Alias actress is set to appear in the revival of the two-season hit Party Down, about a group of aspiring Hollywood dreamers paying the bills as cater-waiters, which ran from 2009 to 2010. She will play Evie, a "successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices." " according to the network. Evie will date series original Adam Scott's Henry Pollard, who "becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions."
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Seth Rogen thinks maybe people 'stopped caring' about the Oscars: 'Why should they?'

Seth Rogen is okay with people being uninterested in Hollywood awards. The Pineapple Express actor, 39, recently spoke with Insider to promote a Super Bowl ad he stars in this year. At one point during the conversation, he sympathized with non-industry people who aren't that interested in the Academy Awards, the movie industry's biggest night of accolades. The Oscars have experienced a dip in viewership over recent years.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Would Kevin Hart Still Consider Hosting The Oscars Following Past Controversy? Here’s What He Says

It’s Oscar season again, which means many are pouring over 2022’s nominations and speculating about which stars might bring in the highly sought-after gold statues. Of course, there’s also the question of who might take the reins and host the event this year. The high-profile Hollywood ceremony has gone without one for the past few years but, before the position was shelved, Kevin Hart was set to take on the job in 2019. However, controversy caused the famed comedian to drop out. So now that he’s a few years removed from the incident, would he be willing to step up to the plate again?
CELEBRITIES
